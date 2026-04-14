Photos: First Look at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

You can now get a first look at the cast of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody. Written by Dylan MarcAurele and directed by Kliffer, the production will star Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Jimin Moon as ‘Shane Hollander,’ with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan rounding out the cast.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, begins performances on Tuesday, May 12 at The Club ahead of an official opening night on Tuesday, May 26 for 8-weeks only.

Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!"

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin



Jimin Moon & Jay Armstrong Johnson



Jay Armstrong Johnson & Jimin Moon



Jay Armstrong Johnson & Jimin Moon



Jay Armstrong Johnson



Jimin Moon



Jay Armstrong Johnson & Jimin Moon