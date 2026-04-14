Full Cast Set For Ramin Karimloo-Led SWEENEY TODD at Birmingham Rep

The full cast has been set for the new production of Stephen Sondheim's musical, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in the UK.

As previously announced, Ramin Karimloo will star in the title role alongside Meow Meow who will play Mrs Lovett. David Bedella will play Judge Turpin with Shem Omari James as Anthony Hope, Jo Stephenson as Johanna, Julius D’Silva as Beadle, Jack Gibson as Tobias Ragg, Florence Andrews as Beggar Woman, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Adolfo Pirelli, and Emily Ivana Hawkins and Hadrian Delacey in the ensemble.

The production will be directed by The Rep’s Artistic Director Joe Murphy, and designed by award-winning designer Elin Steele. Performances run 4 July – 9 August.

Sweeney Todd features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond.

About Sweeney Todd

Wrongfully imprisoned for 15 years, Benjamin Barker returns to Victorian London as the mysterious barber, Sweeney Todd. Upon finding out he’s lost everything he ever loved, Sweeney swears revenge and so begins a chilling tale of murder, macabre and Mrs Lovett’s pies!

First performed on Broadway in 1979, Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler‘s 12-time Tony Award-winning masterpiece is considered one of the greatest musicals ever written.

A razor-sharp story of retribution, this darkly comic and dramatic musical is a must-see in this new version by Rep Artistic Director, Joe Murphy.