Tonya Pinkins and More Complete the Cast for Encores! LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

The complete cast has been revealed for Encores! La Cage Aux Folles, running June 17 – 28. Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins joins the cast as Jacqueline, along with Peter Francis James as Edouard, and Rachel Webb as Anne. They join previously announced Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady (Georges), Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Billy Porter (Albin), Encores! alum Alaman Diadhiou (Jean-Michel), James Jackson Jr. (Jacob), Michael McElroy (Francois), Sharon Washington (Marie), and Lance Coadie Williams (Renaud).

The cast also includes Jordan Alexander, Sai Anthony, Jordan Chin, Joshua Dawson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Michael Samarie George, Aaron Graham, Ari Groover, Jaquez, Karma Jenkins, Christian Kidd, Kendall Lashanti, Andre Malcolm, Kareem Marsh, Morgan McGhee, Ernest Mingo, Wesley Ryan, Julian Amari Smith, Jordan Simone Stephens, Wade Watson, Anthony Wayne, and Travon Williams.

Featuring an all-black cast led by Director Robert O’Hara and Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, the Tony-winning La Cage Aux Folles by Harvey Fierstein (book) and Jerry Herman (music and lyrics) closes out the 2026 Encores! season. The musical tells the story of longtime partners Albin and Georges, proprietors of a vibrant drag nightclub in St. Tropez whose world turns upside down when their son brings home his fiancée’s conservative parents. What ensues is a whirlwind of farce, heart, and “A Little More Mascara.” This Encores! production highlights the original 1983 orchestrations, not heard since its original Broadway run. The production features scenic design by Tony winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Megumi Katayama, hair and wig design by Rob Pickens, and makeup design by Joe Dulude II.

Encores! will host the Community Pride Block Party on June 26 5:30 – 7pm. Celebrate Pride with free drag performances, live music, and DJ 2FACE, plus drink and merch specials in the through-block atrium adjacent to City Center at 6 1/2 Avenue.

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