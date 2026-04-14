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Exclusive: Watch the Cast of CHESS Perform Golden Bangkok on Broadway

The revival's ensemble performs the opening dance sequence in act two, live at the Imperial Theatre.

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Enjoy "one night in Bangkok" and watch the cast of Chess on Broadway performing "Golden Bangkok." See an exclusive video of the musical's ensemble performing the opening dance sequence in act two, live at the Imperial Theatre.

The ensemble of the revival includes Kyla BartholomeuszDaniel BeemanShavey BrownEmma DegerstedtCasey GarvinAdam HalpinDavid Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele LindseyMichael MilkaninAleksandr Ivan PevecAliah JamesSydney JonesSean MacLaughlinSarah MeahlRamone NelsonFredric Rodriguez OdgaardMichael OlaribigbeKaterina PapacostasSamantha PollinoAdam RobertsRegine Sophia, and Katie Webber.

The song can be heard on the musical's recently-released cast recording, featuring Aaron Tveit, Nicholas Christopher, and Lea Michele. The musical also stars Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce PinkhamBradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill,

Chess features a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away) and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Chess features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), costume design by Tom Broecker (Call Me Izzy), lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound design by John Shivers (Kinky Boots), and video design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Hell’s Kitchen).

Johanna McKeon (Funny Girl) serves as Associate Director, Travis Waldschmidt (Hello, Dolly!) serves as Associate Choreographer, and Music Direction is by Ian Weinberger (Hamilton). Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. and Jason Thinger C.S.A. Hair, Wig and Makeup Design are by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates. Chess is general managed by TT Partners.







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