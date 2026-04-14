Phillipa Soo Says Her Favorite HAMILTON Song Isn’t One She Performed

Phillipa Soo has revealed her favorite Hamilton song – but it's not one she sang. The Tony-nominated original cast member of the hit musical recently divulged that her favorite song from the musical is "Wait For It," which is sung by Aaron Burr.

Soo told People at the opening night of Becky Shaw on Broadway that she always knew that Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical would be "really special," right "from the minute that I heard the music, before we even had audiences."

Last summer, Soo revealed her favorite Hamilton lyric to BroadwayWorld. While attending the big screen premiere of the filmed version of the musical, she named "Work!" from "The Schuyler Sisters."

The original 'Eliza Schuyler' earned Tony and Emmy nominations for her time in the musical, winning a Grammy. Her other credits include the role of 'Cinderella' in the James Lapine & Stephen Sondheim revival of Into the Woods. In 2018, she co-starred on Broadway opposite Uma Thurman in the play "The Parisian Woman," and in 2017, Soo played the title role in the Broadway musical "Amelie". Soo also originated the role of 'Natasha Rostova' in the 2012 Ars Nova production of Dave Malloy's "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas