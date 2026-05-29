Video: Nick Jonas Performs 'How to Write a Song' From POWER BALLAD





Power Ballad, the new musical comedy starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd is now playing in select theaters. Check out the offical lyric video for Jonas' version of “How to Write a Song Without You," the song at the center of the film.

Power Ballad tells the story of a past-his-prime wedding singer, Rick (Rudd), who crosses paths with a fading boyband star, Danny (Jonas), during a gig. After the two bond over music and a late-night jam session, Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into a hit that reignites his career and Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he deserves, even if it means risking everything.

The movie is directed by John Carney (of Once and Sing Street fame), who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter McDonald, who also stars. The cast also includes Havana Rose Liu, Marcella Plunkett, and Jack Reynor. It premiered at the 2026 Dublin International Film Festival and SXSW Film Festival.

Now in select theaters, the movie opens nationwide on June 5 from Lionsgate. Get tickets to see Power Ballad here.