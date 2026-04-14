Video: Mark Ballas & Whitney Leavitt Perform 'We Both Reached For the Gun' in CHICAGO

Chicago has released the first footage of Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt performing together on Broadway! Watch a video of the pair performing "We Both Reached For the Gun" during their first week together at the iconic musical.

The Dancing With the Stars partners are currently appearing in the production through May 3. Leavitt continues her record-breaking run as 'Roxie Hart,' with Ballas joining as 'Billy Flynn.' Watch a video of Ballas singing "All I Care About Is Love" here.

Leavitt made her Broadway debut earlier this season as Roxie Hart, while Ballas has joined the company in the role of Billy Flynn. Ballas previously appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots.

The long-running musical, featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, continues its record-setting run as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Leavitt is known for her appearances on Dancing with the Stars and Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, while Ballas gained recognition as a professional dancer and choreographer on Dancing with the Stars, where he is a three-time champion.