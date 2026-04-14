First Look at Ariana Grande in FOCKER-IN-LAW; Trailer Coming Tomorrow

Ariana Grande is back in her brunette era in an official first look at Focker-in-Law. For her first screen project following Wicked, Grande will play the character of Olivia Jones in the movie, which is the fourth installment in the Meet the Parents franchise.

Though details of her character are being kept under wraps, it is rumored that she will play the fiancée of Greg and Pam Focker's son. The 15-second teaser sees Olivia hooked up for a lie detector test, overseen by Robert De Niro as Jack Brynes. Ben Stiller also appears briefly as Greg Focker. Check out the teaser below, which arrives ahead of the official trailer arriving on Wednesday.

In a 2025 interview with TODAY, cast members Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Teri Polo teased the movie, also commenting on Grande's role in the film. "She's so talented, she's so great with comedy," Stiller gushed, calling her "really, really funny."

Meet the Parents is a hit comedy franchise, with a cast that includes Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Barbra Streisand, Dustin Hoffman, and more. The upcoming sequel will reunite several of the cast members, along with screenwriter John Hamburg and original director Jay Roach attached as a producer. Universal will release the film on November 25, 2026, which also stars Beanie Feldstein.

In addition to appearing as Glinda in the two-part Wicked movie, Ariana Grande has booked roles in the new season of American Horror Story and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. She will also lead a West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, alongside Jonathan Bailey.