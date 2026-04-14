Jason Robert Brown Reveals Nick Jonas' Label Blocked THE LAST FIVE YEARS Album

Jason Robert Brown has revealed why there was not a cast recording for the 2025 revival of The Last Five Years. When asked why Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas did not record an album for the recent production, he stated that Jonas' label prevented them from releasing one.

While teasing the upcoming live recording featuring Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, Brown responded to a comment asking why the most recent Broadway production didn't release an album. The composer responded that it was "because Nick’s label didn’t want there to be one."

Warren and Jonas starred in the first Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical, under the direction of Whitney White, last year at the Hudson Theatre for a limited run.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS (25th Anniversary Live at the London Palladium) album, featuring Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Pitch Perfect, Parade) and Zegler (Evita, Octet, West Side Story), will be released on Monday, April 20.

Captured live during the limited, sold-out concert residency at the historic London Palladium from March 24-29, 2026, the recording documents the electric chemistry of Platt and Zegler in this special 25th Anniversary staging. The concert version was conducted and directed by Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County).



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas