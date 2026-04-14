Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, Gaten Matarazzo, and More Set For OCTET Film Adaptation

Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed the cast for the forthcoming musical film adaptation of Dave Malloy's Octet. As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Miranda is set to direct the film.

The cast will include Amanda Seyfried as Jessica, Rachel Zegler as Velma, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Paula, Phillipa Soo as Karly, Gaten Matarazzo as Toby, Jonathan Groff as Henry, Tramell Tillman as Marvin, and Paul-Jordan Jansen as Ed.

Julie Oh, along with John Skidmore for Best Kept Secret Productions, and Luis A. Miranda, Jr. will serve as Producers on Octet. Executive Producers are Johnny Holland (Friendship, Dumb Money), Owen Panettieri, and Diana DiMenna. Writer and composer Dave Malloy is adapting his own book of a musical for the big screen and will also serve as Executive Producer.

About Octet

Eight internet-obsessed people meet in a church basement and lock their phones in a box. This groundbreaking musical from Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices. With witty lyrics, shimmering harmonies, and virtuosic solos, Octet sings of connection, redemption, hope—and how we can be truly present with each other.

The piece premiered on May 19, 2019, at Off-Broadway at the Signature Theatre in New York City. It was extended three times in June, ultimately finishing on June 30. The production was directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe, with music supervision and music direction by Or Matias, scenic design by Amy Rubin and Brittany Vasta, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting by Christopher Bowser, sound design by Hidenori Nakajo, and production stage management by Jhanaë Bonnick. Read the reviews!