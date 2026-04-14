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Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway

The musical comedy, inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, officially opened on April 12 at the St. James Theatre.

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Titanique has set sail on Broadway! The musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, officially opened on April 12 at the St. James Theatre. Check out photos of the show's guests arriving on the red carpet below!

Read the reviews for Titanique here.

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly BrownFrankie Grande as Victor GarberConstantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara GalloPolanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess MarshallBrad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye BlueMarla Mindelle, and Constantine RousouliTitanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
JC Chasez and Joey Fatone

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Susan Sarandon

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Andrew Rannells and Brian Hutchinson

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
The cast of "Liberation" Charlie Thurston, Bess Wohl, Irene Sofia Lucio, Whitney White, Adina Verson, Susannah Flood, Betsy Aidem, Kayla Davion and Kristolyn Lloyd

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
The cast of "Liberation" Charlie Thurston, Bess Wohl, Irene Sofia Lucio, Whitney White, Adina Verson, Susannah Flood, Betsy Aidem, Kayla Davion and Kristolyn Lloyd

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Rob Thomas and Marisol Thomas

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Salina EsTitties

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Salina EsTitties and Frankie Grande

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Sound Design Lawrence Schober, Lighting Design Paige Seber and Costume Design Alejo Vietti

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
The "Titanique" Band

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Jennifer Weber and Eva Price

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Karine Jean-Pierre

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Jennifer HuYoung and JC Chasez

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Joey Fatone and Izabel Araujo

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes and Sheryl Lee Ralph

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Joey Fatone and Harvey Guillen

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Chadd McMillan, Frankie Grande, Joan Grande and Doug Middlebrook

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Mandoh Melendez, Dominic Antonio Crossey, Chadd McMillan, Joan Grande, Frankie Grande, Doug Middlebrook and Salina EsTitties

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Joan Grande and Frankie Grande

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Chadd McMillan, Joan Grande and Doug Middlebrook

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Diamond Dog Entertainment Chadd McMillan, Frankie Grande, Joan Grande and Doug Middlebrook

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Dominic Antonio Crossey and Mandoh Melendez

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Jay Manuel

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Jay Manuel

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Howie Michael Smith and Jamison Scott

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Izabel Araujo and Joey Fatone

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Joe Mulvi and Joey Fatone

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Nathan Lee Graham

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Sumaya Mazzarino and Kerry Butler

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Miss J. Alexander

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Miss J Alexander and Miguel Mendiola

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Bess Wohl and Whitney White

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Susannah Flood

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Carson Kressley

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
RosAnna Scotto

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Nicolas Jelmoni, Isabelle McCalla and Callum Francis

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Dee Roscioli

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Astrid Harris

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Amber Ardolino

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Jackie Burns

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Véronique Claveau

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Fromer Celine Dion's: Jackie Burns, Véronique Claveau, Astrid Harris, Dee Roscioli and Amber Ardolino

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Sherri Shepherd

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Sherri Shepherd

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Orfeh

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Orfeh

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Constance Wu

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Peppermint

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Peppermint

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Jordan Roth

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Jordan Roth

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Kevin McHale

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Tituss Burgess

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Alysha Umphress

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Alysha Umphress

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Cheyenne Jackson

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Billy Jacobson and Evan Ross Katz

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Gina Gershon

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Ana Gasteyer

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Cody Renard Richard

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Ruth Behlman and Brian Moreland

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Victoria Clark

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Thomas Reidy and Victoria Clark

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Harvey Guillen

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Harvey Guillen

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Chris Perfetti

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Jordan Donica

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Olivia Puckett

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Martyna Majok

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
John Cardoza

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Courtney Reed

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
David Burtka

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Tonatiuh

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
JC Chasez

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Jenny Gersten and Adam Kantor

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Rob Thomas

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Ashley Gill and Grant Gibbs aka "A Twink and a Redhead"

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Matty Maggiacomo

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Nadia Quinn and Aaron Quinn

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Frank DiLella

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Marty Lauter

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Brandon Contreras

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Matt Bernstein and Guest

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Tye Blue, Brendan McCann and Tom D'Angora

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Carrie St. Louis

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Britani Bateman

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
"Titanique" fans

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Giovanni Lucca Palandrani

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Brent McCreary & guests

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway Image
Andrew Muscarella and Joe Hegyes


Opening Night Coverage






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