Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway
The musical comedy, inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, officially opened on April 12 at the St. James Theatre.
Titanique has set sail on Broadway! The musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, officially opened on April 12 at the St. James Theatre. Check out photos of the show's guests arriving on the red carpet below!
Read the reviews for Titanique here.
The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.
Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti
JC Chasez and Joey Fatone
Andrew Rannells and Brian Hutchinson
The cast of "Liberation" Charlie Thurston, Bess Wohl, Irene Sofia Lucio, Whitney White, Adina Verson, Susannah Flood, Betsy Aidem, Kayla Davion and Kristolyn Lloyd
The cast of "Liberation" Charlie Thurston, Bess Wohl, Irene Sofia Lucio, Whitney White, Adina Verson, Susannah Flood, Betsy Aidem, Kayla Davion and Kristolyn Lloyd
Salina EsTitties
Salina EsTitties and Frankie Grande
Sound Design Lawrence Schober, Lighting Design Paige Seber and Costume Design Alejo Vietti
The "Titanique" Band
Karine Jean-Pierre
Jennifer HuYoung and JC Chasez
Joey Fatone and Izabel Araujo
Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Joey Fatone and Harvey Guillen
Chadd McMillan, Frankie Grande, Joan Grande and Doug Middlebrook
Mandoh Melendez, Dominic Antonio Crossey, Chadd McMillan, Joan Grande, Frankie Grande, Doug Middlebrook and Salina EsTitties
Joan Grande and Frankie Grande
Chadd McMillan, Joan Grande and Doug Middlebrook
Diamond Dog Entertainment Chadd McMillan, Frankie Grande, Joan Grande and Doug Middlebrook
Dominic Antonio Crossey and Mandoh Melendez
Howie Michael Smith and Jamison Scott
Izabel Araujo and Joey Fatone
Joe Mulvi and Joey Fatone
Sumaya Mazzarino and Kerry Butler
Miss J. Alexander
Miss J Alexander and Miguel Mendiola
Nicolas Jelmoni, Isabelle McCalla and Callum Francis
Astrid Harris
Véronique Claveau
Fromer Celine Dion's: Jackie Burns, Véronique Claveau, Astrid Harris, Dee Roscioli and Amber Ardolino
Peppermint
Peppermint
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Billy Jacobson and Evan Ross Katz
Ruth Behlman and Brian Moreland
Thomas Reidy and Victoria Clark
Tonatiuh
Ashley Gill and Grant Gibbs aka "A Twink and a Redhead"
Matty Maggiacomo
Nadia Quinn and Aaron Quinn
Matt Bernstein and Guest
Tye Blue, Brendan McCann and Tom D'Angora
"Titanique" fans
Giovanni Lucca Palandrani
Brent McCreary & guests
Andrew Muscarella and Joe Hegyes