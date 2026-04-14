Alfie Boe, Samantha Barks, and More Will Lead LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR in New York, London, Dublin, and Birmingham

Principal casting has been announced for the forthcoming Grand Finale of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR, in New York, London, Dublin, and Birmingham.

After a record-breaking two-year World Tour, the show will play its final dates in Dublin, Birmingham, London’s Royal Albert Hall and New York’s Radio City Music Hall between May and August this year. Final tickets are now released for Dublin and Birmingham. A limited number of seats will be released for performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall, at a later date Having extended due to phenomenal demand, all performances are now on sale for the limited season at Radio City Music Hall.

The cast, which will vary by location and performance, will include Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean, Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Jeremy Secomb as Javert, Samantha Barks as Fantine, Katie Hall as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier, Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Shan Ako as Éponine, and Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras.

About the Cast

Over the course of 15 years Alfie Boe has played the role of Jean Valjean, first to huge acclaim in the 25th Anniversary Concerts before reprising it in the West End and on Broadway, and more recently in the World Tour.

Ireland’s very own Killian Donnelly started as a Swing in the London production before becoming one of the world’s most celebrated Jean Valjeans in the West End, around the UK and more recently in the World Tour.

Originally from Argentina where he was in the Ensemble of Les Mis, Gerónimo Rauch played Jean Valjean in Madrid, for which he won Best Leading Male Performance at the Spanish Musical Theatre Awards before starring in the West End production and more recently in the World Tour.

Bradley Jaden played Enjolras in the 2019 sell-out Staged Concert run at the Gielgud Theatre before taking over the role of Javert when Les Mis opened the rebuilt Sondheim Theatre as well as the 40th Anniversary season.

Jeremy Secomb played Javert during the run of the original West End production and more recently around the world.

Samantha Barks played the role of Eponine in the hugely successful feature film of Les Misérables alongside Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe, as well as the 25th Anniversary Concerts at the 02 Arena.

Katie Hall played Cosette in the 25th Anniversary Concerts at the 02 Arena, as well as Fantine in the West End, including the 40th Anniversary season.

Beloved British actor Matt Lucas played Thénardier in the 25th Anniversary Concert at the 02 Arena, as well as in the West End and most recently in Australia.

Australian Theatre legend Marina Prior originated the role of Cosette in Australia and in the unforgettable first Concert of Les Mis in Sydney’s Domain Park, attended by 125,000 people. She joined the World Tour company as Madame T in Australia and reprised the role in the 40th Anniversary season at the Sondheim Theatre last year.

Helen Walsh has played Madame Thénardier around the UK and Ireland, Taiwan, Manila, Singapore and Zurich as part of the World Tour.

Jac Yarrow played Marius in the 40th Anniversary West End season last year and in the World Tour.

Beatrice Penny-Touré played Cosette in the World Tour and the 40th Anniversary season in the West End.

Shan Ako first rose to fame as Éponine in the sell-out Staged Concert at the Gielgud Theatre before reprising the role in the West End, including the 40th Anniversary season.

Christian Gibbs is currently playing Enjolras to great acclaim on the US National Tour.

About Les Misérables The Arena Concert Spectacular

Having opened in the UK and Europe in September 2024, the production has continued to tour to countries and regions around the world, playing to packed houses across over 30 cities and breaking box office records, most recently in Australia, Japan and Shanghai - the longest single engagement of the tour, where performances sold out in hours each time tickets were released. The Tour is currently playing its hugely anticipated season in Singapore before it returns to Europe.

LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR was developed from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert, which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End and the legendary 25th Anniversary performance at The O2. It features an extraordinary new design specifically created for larger venues and an electrifying production enhanced with new set and lighting designs, bringing Cameron Mackintosh’s critically acclaimed production to life on a never-before-seen scale, led by an internationally lauded company and orchestra.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables continues its record-breaking run at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End, with several other local language productions currently on or in preparation around the world.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, designed by Matt Kinley, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Cast By Location

3Arena, Dublin

Friday 29 May – Saturday 6 June 2026

Jean Valjean - Killian Donnelly and Gerónimo Rauch

Javert - Bradley Jaden and Jeremy Secomb

Thénardier – Matt Lucas (except Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 May)*

Madame Thénardier – Marina Prior (until 1 June) / Helen Walsh (from 3 June)

Fantine – Katie Hall

Marius – Jac Yarrow

Éponine – Shan Ako

Cosette - Beatrice Penny-Touré

Enjolras - Christian Mark Gibbs

*At these performances, the role of Thénardier will be played by Luke Kempner who has played the role in the West End production and most recently on the World Tour.

Utilita Arena Birmingham

Thursday 11 – Sunday 14 June 2026

Jean Valjean - Killian Donnelly and Gerónimo Rauch

Javert - Bradley Jaden and Jeremy Secomb

Thénardier – Matt Lucas

Madame Thénardier – Helen Walsh

Fantine – Samantha Barks

Marius – Jac Yarrow

Éponine – Shan Ako

Cosette - Beatrice Penny-Touré

Enjolras - Christian Mark Gibbs

Royal Albert Hall, London

Thursday 18 – Sunday 21 June 2026

Jean Valjean – Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly and Gerónimo Rauch

Javert - Bradley Jaden and Jeremy Secomb

Thénardier – Matt Lucas

Madame Thénardier – Marina Prior

Fantine – Samantha Barks

Marius – Jac Yarrow

Éponine – Shan Ako

Cosette - Beatrice Penny-Touré

Enjolras - Christian Mark Gibbs

Radio City Music Hall, New York

Thursday 23 July – Sunday 9 August 2026