Video: Inside the Choreography of STOP! THAT! TRAIN! in New Featurette





A new featurette is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the choreography in Stop! That! Train!, the new disaster comedy from the iconic world of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The movie's song-and-dance moments are spotlighted, with interviews from director Adam Shankman and choreographer Jamal Sims.

Check it out now, as well as a musical clip here. The movie will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026. Moviegoers who purchase a ticket to the film via Fandango will receive a free three-month subscription to WOW Presents Plus. Visit here to buy tickets and claim a subscription.

Stop! That! Train! follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants (Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day.

Additional Drag Race alums in the movie include Latrice Royale, Monét X Change, and Michelle Visage. The movie also stars Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom and Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas), along with Sarah Michelle Gellar appearing as herself, Chris Parnell, Tony Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Charo, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Natasha Leggero, Drew Droege, Raven-Symoné, and Joel McHale.

The world premiere of Stop! That! Train! recently took place at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, attended by several of the film's stars, including RuPaul Charles himself. Take a look at photos from the event here.

Stop! That! Train! is produced by World of Wonder, Universal Pictures Content Group, and Bleecker Street, and written by Connor Wright & Christina Friel. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, and Adam Shankman serve as producers. Unapologetic Projects is an Executive Producer and financier on the project.