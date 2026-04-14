Video: Billy Porter Sings 'A Little More Mascara' In Rehearsals for Encores! LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

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Get a peek behind the scenes of Encores! La Cage Aux Folles with Billy Porter, Director Robert O’Hara, and Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert. Watch as Porter sings Albin’s first big number in the show, “A Little More Mascara,” and talks with Joubert and O’Hara about the process of approaching the music and the character.

Porter will be joined by Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady as Georges. Encores! alum Alaman Diadhiou (Jelly’s Last Jam) plays their son, Jean-Michel, along with Lance Coadie Williams (Kiss Me, Kate) as Renaud, James Jackson Jr. (A Strange Loop) as Jacob, Michael McElroy (Sunday in the Park with George) as Francois, and Sharon Washington (The Scottsboro Boys) as Marie.

Featuring an all-black cast led by Director Robert O’Hara and Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert with choreography by Edgar Godineaux, and tap choreography by Dormeshia, the Tony-winning La Cage Aux Folles by Harvey Fierstein (book) and Jerry Herman (music and lyrics) closes out the 2026 Encores! season.

Longtime partners Albin and Georges are proprietors of a vibrant drag nightclub in St. Tropez whose world turns upside down when their son brings home his fiancée’s strait-laced parents. What ensues is a whirlwind of farce, heart, and “A Little More Mascara.” This Encores! production highlights the lush original 1983 orchestrations, not heard since its original Broadway run. The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Megumi Katayama.