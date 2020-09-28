Wake Up With BWW 9/28: ANGELS IN AMERICA Benefit With Close, Linney, LuPone, and More!

Plus, check out a performance from the cast of Jagged Little Pill, and more!

1) Video Roundup: K-Pop Idols Take the Stage in IN THE HEIGHTS, LEGALLY BLONDE, SPAMALOT, and More!

K-Pop is having a moment. With the superstar group BTS blowing up around the world, it is putting this genre of music on the map like never before. But did you know that many K-Pop idols are also stage actors?. (more...)

2) VIDEO: BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Contestants Perform 'Into the Unknown' as Elsa and Olaf

Contestants on Britain's Got Talent, Katherine and Joe O'Malley, performed a rendition of Into the Unknown from Frozen 2, as Elsa and Olaf!. (more...)

3) VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage Contestants - Enter Now to Win!

We've continued to receive some amazing submissions for our Next on Stage competition! Check out more of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before tonight's deadline!. (more...)

4) BWW Interview: How Emmy Award Winning Set Designer Matthew Anderson is Rebuilding NYC's Restaurant Industry

SET Solutions NYC is utilizing artisans who work in theatre set and event fabrication shops to help build re-usable modular outdoor dining spaces for restaurants in New York City. Not only is SET Solutions NYC helping restaurants further adapt to outdoor dining, but they are also putting people in the performing arts industry back to work.. (more...)

What we're geeking out over: Glenn Close, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone and More Set For ANGELS IN AMERICA Benefit Performance

An all-star livestream benefit performance of scenes from Angels in America will be presented in support of amfAR's Fund to Fight COVID-19.

The performance will star Glenn Close as Roy Cohn. The role of Prior Walter will be shared by Paul Dano, Brian Tyree Henry, and Andrew Rannells.

Linda Emond will play Angel 1, Nikki M. James will play Angel 2, Patti LuPone will play Angel 3, and Daphne Rubin Vega will play Angel 4.

Laura Linney will take on the role of Hannah Pitt, with Vella Lovell and Lois Smith as Harper Pitt. Jeremy O. Harris, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Larry Owens will share the role of Belize, with Brandon Uranowitz as Louis Ironson.

What we're watching: Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, and the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'All I Really Want - Democracy Remix'

Cast members from Jagged Little Pill on Broadway reunited virtually to sing "All I Really Want" in a performance they're calling the "Democracy Remix."

The caption of the video urges people to donate to the Center for Popular Democracy to help create real and lasting change for immigrants, working families, and communities of color. To donate, visit https://populardemocracy.org/donate.

