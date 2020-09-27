Video Roundup: K-Pop Idols Take the Stage in IN THE HEIGHTS, LEGALLY BLONDE, SPAMALOT, and More!
Take a look at clips from members of EXO, Super Junior, and Girls' Generation!
K-Pop is having a moment. With the superstar group BTS blowing up around the world, it is putting this genre of music on the map like never before.
A musical about the genre, appropriately titled KPOP, opened off-Broadway in 2017, and has aims for Broadway in the near future.
But did you know that many K-Pop idols are also stage actors? Some have turned to performing in musicals after their group disbanded, whereas others have managed to balance both aspects of their careers simultaneously.
Idols from groups like EXO, Super Junior, and Girls' Generation have performed in many shows, including All Shook Up!, In The Heights, Legally Blonde, and Singin' In The Rain.
Take a look at some of our favorite moments featuring K-Pop idols on stage!
Sunggyu (INFINITE) - All Shook Up!
Chen (EXO) - In the Heights
Baekhyun (EXO) - Singin' in the Rain
Seohyun (Girls' Generation) - Gone With the Wind
Ryeowook (Super Junior) - High School Musical
Yesung (Super Junior) - Spamalot
Yoseob (HIGHLIGHT) - Robin Hood
Luna (f(x)) - Legally Blonde
Leo (VIXX) - The Last Kiss
