Glenn Close, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone and More Set For ANGELS IN AMERICA Benefit Performance

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The stream will be presented in support of amfAR’s Fund to Fight COVID-19.

An all-star livestream benefit performance of scenes from Angels in America will be presented in support of amfAR's Fund to Fight COVID-19.

The performance will star Glenn Close as Roy Cohn. The role of Prior Walter will be shared by Paul Dano, Brian Tyree Henry, and Andrew Rannells.

Linda Emond will play Angel 1, Nikki M. James will play Angel 2, Patti LuPone will play Angel 3, and Daphne Rubin Vega will play Angel 4.

Laura Linney will take on the role of Hannah Pitt, with Vella Lovell and Lois Smith as Harper Pitt. Jeremy O. Harris, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Larry Owens will share the role of Belize, with Brandon Uranowitz as Louis Ironson.

The free 60-minute livestream also features an introduction by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tony Kushner that contextualizes COVID-19 in relation to the early days of the AIDS epidemic. This special event marks amfAR's historic first foray into Broadway.

The selected scenes will focus on the experience of living through a plague, reaching through suffering to find hope, and on America striving and failing to reach its ideals of freedom; the event will be followed by a live talkback.

The stream takes place on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT on YouTube.

Learn more at https://www.thegreatworkbegins.org/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You