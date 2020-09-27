Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN 2
VIDEO: BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Contestants Perform 'Into the Unknown' as Elsa and Olaf
Katherine sang the song, and shortly after, Joe joined her on stage to dance in a full Olaf costume.
Contestants on Britain's Got Talent, Katherine and Joe O'Malley, performed a rendition of Into the Unknown from Frozen 2, as Elsa and Olaf!
Watch the full performance below!
