VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
The deadline to apply is tonight at midnight-- join these amazing contestants by entering today!
We've continued to receive some amazing submissions for our Next on Stage competition! Check out more of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before tonight's deadline!
Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.
Judges for season 2 include Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Brittney Johnson, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker! The competition is hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!
Contest is open to residents of the United States. High school students must be currently enrolled as of 9/1. College students must currently be enrolled as of 9/1 and between the ages of 17-22. Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, September 27, 2020.
Check out the full list of prizes HERE!
SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE
Jaylin Gargurevich from Miami Arts studio @ Zelda Glazer 6-12
No Good Deed
Click Here for More Information on Jaylin Gargurevich
Kristen Daniels
Into the Unknown
Click Here for More Information on Kristen Daniels
Eddie Pintado from University of California at San Diego
Music of the Night
Click Here for More Information on Eddie Pintado
Malaki Cummings from University of Memphis
I Believe
Click Here for More Information on Malaki Cummings
Haiden Pederson
Colored Lights
Click Here for More Information on Haiden Pederson
Ontario Williams from Augusta University
Stars
Click Here for More Information on Ontario Williams
Je'Shaun Jackson from Northern Kentucky University
She's My Sister- Memphis
Click Here for More Information on Je'Shaun Jackson
Kennedy Morris
Feeling Good from The Roar of The Greasepaint, The Smell of The Crowd
Click Here for More Information on Kennedy Morris
Lexie Farrer from Wayne State University
Alyssa Greene
Click Here for More Information on Lexie Farrer
Rianny Vasquez from American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Cornet Man- Funny Girl
Click Here for More Information on Rianny Vasquez
