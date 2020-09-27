Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage Contestants - Enter Now to Win!

The deadline to apply is tonight at midnight-- join these amazing contestants by entering today!

Sep. 27, 2020  

We've continued to receive some amazing submissions for our Next on Stage competition! Check out more of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before tonight's deadline!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Judges for season 2 include Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Brittney Johnson, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker! The competition is hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!

Contest is open to residents of the United States. High school students must be currently enrolled as of 9/1. College students must currently be enrolled as of 9/1 and between the ages of 17-22. Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, September 27, 2020.

Check out the full list of prizes HERE!

SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE

Jaylin Gargurevich from Miami Arts studio @ Zelda Glazer 6-12


No Good Deed
Click Here for More Information on Jaylin Gargurevich

Kristen Daniels


Into the Unknown
Click Here for More Information on Kristen Daniels

Eddie Pintado from University of California at San Diego


Music of the Night
Click Here for More Information on Eddie Pintado

Malaki Cummings from University of Memphis


I Believe
Click Here for More Information on Malaki Cummings

Haiden Pederson


Colored Lights
Click Here for More Information on Haiden Pederson

Ontario Williams from Augusta University


Stars
Click Here for More Information on Ontario Williams

Je'Shaun Jackson from Northern Kentucky University


She's My Sister- Memphis
Click Here for More Information on Je'Shaun Jackson

Kennedy Morris


Feeling Good from The Roar of The Greasepaint, The Smell of The Crowd
Click Here for More Information on Kennedy Morris

Lexie Farrer from Wayne State University


Alyssa Greene
Click Here for More Information on Lexie Farrer

Rianny Vasquez from American Musical and Dramatic Academy


Cornet Man- Funny Girl
Click Here for More Information on Rianny Vasquez

Enter in to Next on Stage season 2 HERE!


