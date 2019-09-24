Wake Up With BWW 9/24: THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd first like to wish a happy opening to The Height of the Storm, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Netflix's film adaptation of the play American Son is coming soon and we've got the first official trailer! Watch Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Jeremy Jordan, in action in the video below!

Beetlejuice is celebrating every Day-O in October! The unofficial official musical of Halloween will hold special events, limited edition keepsakes, contests, press appearances and exclusive partnerships, so keep your eyes peeled!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island!. (more...)

The new musical. Becoming Nancy, is currently playing at Alliance Theatre! Get a first look at the show in these all new photos!. (more...)

3) Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Watch Original BEETLEJUICE Star Geena Davis Stop By the Winter Garden!

It's been over three decades since Geena Davis played Barbra, but the star still hasn't forgotten her Beetlejuice roots! Watch below as she pays a visit to the Winter Garden Theatre and gets a warm welcome after the show!. (more...)

5) BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events

BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes, contests, press appearances and exclusive partnerships. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Height of the Storm officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Two of the greatest actors of their generation come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life, and all of its complexities.

Two-time Olivier and Tony winner Jonathan Pryce ("Game of Thrones", Miss Saigon) joins three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins ("The Crown", Doubt) to bring the acclaimed West End sensation by Florian Zeller, and translated by Christopher Hampton (MTC's The Father), to Broadway.

For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night) directs this thrilling production.

David Josefsberg joins Beetlejuice tonight!

David Josefsberg is joining the cast of Beetlejuice! Josefsberg takes over the role of Adam Maitland beginning tonight, September 24, 2019. He takes over for Rob McClure, who played his final performance on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Josefsberg joins original cast members Alex Brightman as 'Beetlejuice,' Sophia Anne Caruso as 'Lydia,' Kerry Butler as 'Barbara,' Adam Dannheisser as 'Charles,' and Leslie Kritzer as 'Delia' in the hit Broadway musical comedy, currently playing at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

BWW Exclusive: Meet Cathy Rigby & The Cast of GRUMPY OLD MEN At La Mirada In Their Third Vlog

Cast Members John Battagliese, Neil Starkenberg and April Nixon take you backstage during rehearsals of the West Coast Premiere of TV legend & Tony winner Hal Linden, the beloved Cathy Rigby and Broadway's Ken Page starring in GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL! Check out their third vlog featuring Cathy Rigby!

Based on the classic 1993 film. Two aging neighbors, Max and John, have been feuding for more than 50 years until the beautiful and charming Ariel moves in across the street - raising the rivalry to new heights. Don't miss this laugh-out-loud story of family, friendship, love and romance in a fresh new musical that's guaranteed to delight from Friday, September 20 - Sunday, October 13 at LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS!

What we're watching: Watch the Trailer For Netflix's AMERICAN SON, Starring Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee!

The official trailer has been released for the Netflix film adaptation of Christopher Demos-Brown's play American Son!

The entire Broadway cast returns to play the roles they created onstage: that includes Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee.

The film arrives on Netflix November 1st.

Social Butterfly: MEAN GIRLS' Jonalyn Saxer Takes Over Instagram!

We headed to North Shore High yesterday for a fetch inside look at the Mean Girls tour with Jonalyn Saxer as she took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Ben Platt, who turns 26 today!

Ben Platt recently release an album, titled "Sing to Me Instead."

Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt will next lead an all-star cast in the much-anticipated new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. Co-executive produced by Platt, The Politician will premiere later this year on Netflix. He will also star in the upcoming films "Run This Town" - premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and "Broken Diamonds."

Regional credits include The Black Suits (Barrington Stage Company), The Power of Duff (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), Dead End (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), The Music Man, Mame, Camolot, and The Sound of Music (dir. Gordon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





