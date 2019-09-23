BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events

Click Here for More Articles on BEETLEJUICE

BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes, contests, press appearances and exclusive partnerships including:

BEETLEJUICE cast performs on "The View" for Halloween on Thursday, October 31.

Limited edition Playbills at the Winter Garden and giveaways all month long.

Costume Contests at the Winter Garden Theater every Thursday and online from October 1 - October 27.

BEETLEJUICE exclusive swag giveaway every Tuesday in October for patrons attending the performance.

Dropping never-before-released Beetlejuice pre-show songs composed by Music Producer Matt Stine on October 13.

Alex Brightman hosts, and Sophia Anne Caruso performs, at New York City Food & Wine Festival's Broadway Bites on Sunday, October 13.

Halloweekend Beetlecrawl with specialty drinks at partner bars and restaurants from October 25 - October 27.

Trivia nights at "Sweet & Vicious," "Stone Creek" and "The Shepherd & The Knucklehead."

Partnerships with Six Flags, Abracadabra, Ben & Jerry's, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, The Time Hotel, Sweet & Vicious, UES, Applebee's, Zaro's, Schmackary's, Ocean Prime, Vida Verde, and Haswell Green's throughout the month of October.

BEETLEJUICE gives back with cast performance at Ronald McDonald House New York Friday, October 18.

BEETLEJUICE Original Cast Recording released on CD on Friday, October 11.

Exclusive feature Beetlejuice coverage

Visit the official Beetlejuice website to see how the ghost-with-the-most is celebrating throughout October.

BEETLEJUICE opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway), and the critics are raving about the Ghost-With-The-Most!

www.BeetlejuiceBroadway.com

