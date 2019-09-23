Click Here for More Articles on BEETLEJUICE
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes, contests, press appearances and exclusive partnerships including:
- BEETLEJUICE cast performs on "The View" for Halloween on Thursday, October 31.
- Limited edition Playbills at the Winter Garden and giveaways all month long.
- Costume Contests at the Winter Garden Theater every Thursday and online from October 1 - October 27.
- BEETLEJUICE exclusive swag giveaway every Tuesday in October for patrons attending the performance.
- Dropping never-before-released Beetlejuice pre-show songs composed by Music Producer Matt Stine on October 13.
- Alex Brightman hosts, and Sophia Anne Caruso performs, at New York City Food & Wine Festival's Broadway Bites on Sunday, October 13.
- Halloweekend Beetlecrawl with specialty drinks at partner bars and restaurants from October 25 - October 27.
- Trivia nights at "Sweet & Vicious," "Stone Creek" and "The Shepherd & The Knucklehead."
- Partnerships with Six Flags, Abracadabra, Ben & Jerry's, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, The Time Hotel, Sweet & Vicious, UES, Applebee's, Zaro's, Schmackary's, Ocean Prime, Vida Verde, and Haswell Green's throughout the month of October.
- BEETLEJUICE gives back with cast performance at Ronald McDonald House New York Friday, October 18.
- BEETLEJUICE Original Cast Recording released on CD on Friday, October 11.
- Exclusive feature Beetlejuice coverage
Visit the official Beetlejuice website to see how the ghost-with-the-most is celebrating throughout October.
BEETLEJUICE opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway), and the critics are raving about the Ghost-With-The-Most!
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
