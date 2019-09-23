AMERICAN SON
VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Netflix's AMERICAN SON, Starring Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee!

Sep. 23, 2019  

The official trailer has been released for the Netflix film adaptation of Christopher Demos-Brown's play American Son!

The entire Broadway cast returns to play the roles they created onstage: that includes Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee.

The film arrives on Netflix November 1st.

A Florida police station in the middle of the night. Two parents searching for answers. AMERICAN SON is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss, and identity.

American Son opened at the Booth Theatre on November 4 and concluded its limited run on January 27, following 96 performances and 33 previews.

