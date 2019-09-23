Exclusive: Meet Cathy Rigby & The Cast of GRUMPY OLD MEN At La Mirada In Their Third Vlog

Cast Members John Battagliese, Neil Starkenberg and April Nixon take you backstage during rehearsals of the West Coast Premiere of TV legend & Tony winner Hal Linden, the beloved Cathy Rigby and Broadway's Ken Page starring in GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL! Check out their third vlog featuring Cathy Rigby!

Based on the classic 1993 film. Two aging neighbors, Max and John, have been feuding for more than 50 years until the beautiful and charming Ariel moves in across the street - raising the rivalry to new heights. Don't miss this laugh-out-loud story of family, friendship, love and romance in a fresh new musical that's guaranteed to delight from Friday, September 20 - Sunday, October 13 at LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS!





