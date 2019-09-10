Meet the Cast of THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM- Now in Previews!

Two of the greatest actors of their generation come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life, and all of its complexities.



Two-time Olivier and Tony winner Jonathan Pryce ("Game of Thrones", Miss Saigon) joins three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins ("The Crown", Doubt) to bring the acclaimed West End sensation by Florian Zeller, and translated by Christopher Hampton (MTC's The Father), to Broadway.



For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night) directs this thrilling production.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Jonathan Pryce is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning actor of the stage and screen. He is best known for Brazil, Glengarry Glen Ross, Evita, Tomorrow Never Dies, and "The Pirates of the Caribbean" series, as well as his widely recognised performances as High Sparrow in HBO's "Game of Thrones" and Cardinal Wolsey in BBC's "Wolf Hall".

On stage, Jonathan starred in: Comedians in London and on Broadway, for which he received a Tony Award; Hamlet, for which he received an Olivier Award; and in the original West End and Broadway productions of Miss Saigon, for which he received both the Olivier and Tony Awards. Jonathan received further Olivier nominations for his performances in West End's Oliver and My Fair Lady, and received widespread critical acclaim for his performance as Shylock in The Merchant of Venice which originated at The Globe and toured to America, China and Venice. Other standout performances include leading roles in King Lear, The Goat or Who Is Sylvia?, and The Caretaker in London and New York.

Jonathan most recently starred opposite Glenn Close in the critically acclaimed film "The Wife", directed by Björn Runge. He can soon be seen as Don Quixote in Terry Gilliam's "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote", and in the upcoming Netflix feature film The Pope, directed by Fernando Meirelles, in which he stars as Pope Francis opposite Anthony Hopkins.

Eileen Atkins is a three-time Olivier Award-winning actress and four-time Tony Award nominee. She originated the role of Madeleine in the original London production of The Height of the Storm in 2018. She is widely known for her BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning performance in "Cranford", as well as major roles in "Upstairs Downstairs" and "Doc Martin." She last appeared with Manhattan Theatre Club on Broadway in Doubt. She has received Best Actress Tony nominations for her work in The Killing of Sister George, Vivat! Vivat Regina!, Indiscretions opposite Jude Law and Retreat from Moscow opposite John Lithgow. Off-Broadway appearances include Vita & Virginia, which she wrote and co-starred opposite Vanessa Redgrave, and A Room of One's Own, for which she won the Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards. Atkins' West End appearances include Semi-Detached opposite Lawrence Olivier, The Unexpected Man and Honour. She won the Olivier Award for Best Actress for the latter two, and the Best Supporting Actress Olivier Award for Peter Hall's production of The Winter's Tale. She co-created "Upstairs Downstairs" and "The House of Eliott," and won the Evening Standard Award for Best Screenplay for Mrs. Dalloway. Films include "Gosford Park," "The Hours" and "Paddington 2". She can be seen most recently as Queen Mary in Netflix's "The Crown." In 2001, Eileen Atkins was made a Dame of the British Empire for services to drama.

Recent theatre includes: The Slaves of Solitude (Hampstead), Once in a Lifetime (Young Vic), Five Finger Exercise (The Print Room), A Delicate Balance (Almeida), Broken Glass (Tricycle), An Enemy of the People(Sheffield Theatres), Speaking in Tongues (Duke of York's), School for Scandal (English Touring Theatre), Macbeth (Birmingham Rep), Waterfall (Riverside Studios). Recent television includes: "Cobra" (Sky Television), "Summer of Rockets" (BBC), "Maigret" (ITV), "Ripper Street" (Tiger Aspect), "Erotic Adventures of Anaïs Nin" (Sky Arts), "Broadchurch" (Kudos), "Citizen Charlie" (Element Pictures), "Atlantis" (Urban Myth), "Lightfields" (ITV), "Murderland" (ITV), "Torchwood" (BBC), "Einstein and Eddington" (HBO), "Meadowlands" (Channel 4), "Ballet Shoes" (BBC), "Forgiven" (Channel 4), "The Queen's Sister" (Channel 4). Recent film includes: "The Face of an Angel" (BBC Films), "The Inbetweeners 2" (Bwark Productions), "The Awakening" (Origin Pictures), "Becoming Jane" (Miramax), "Gosford Park" (USA Films). Awards include: International Emmy Award for Best Actress for "Forgiven" (Channel 4), Emmy and BAFTA nominations for Best Actress for "The Queen's Sister" (Channel 4).

Theatre includes: The Height of the Storm (Wyndham's Theatre), Unreachable (Royal Court), The Father (Duke of York Theatre/Tour), Three Days in the Country (National Theatre), The Events (ATC/Tour), Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time (National Theatre West End), Love and Information (Royal Court), A Streetcar Named Desire (Liverpool Everyman), Butley (Duchess Theatre), House of Games (Almeida), Twelfth Night (National Theatre), Parlour Song (Almeida), Enron (Royal Court West End), The Stone (Royal Court), MrKolpert (Royal Court) The Ugly One (Royal Court), Otherwise Engaged (Criterion Theatre), Blithe Spirit (Savoy Theatre), Play (Battersea Arts Centre), Eastward Ho! (RSC), The Roman Actor (RSC), The Malcontent (RSC). Television includes: "Gangs of London" (Sky Atlantic/HBO), "The Trial of Christine Keeler" (BBC), "Black Mirror" (Netflix), "Chernobyl" (HBO/Sky), "Trust" (FX Productions), "The Last Post" (Bonafide/BBC), "Broadchurch Series 1 & 2" (Kudos), "The Passing Bells" (Red Productions/BBC), "New Tricks" (Wall to Wall/BBC), "Southcliffe" (Warp FIlms). Film includes: "A Private War," "Jerusalem," "The Other Man," "Mrs Dalloway." Awards: Clarence Derwent Award and Evening Standard nomination for best newcomer for Eastward Hoe!

Theatre includes: The Height of the Storm (Wyndham's); Torn (Royal Court); The Deep Blue Sea (Watermill); I'm With The Band (Traverse); Sluts Of Sutton Drive, Blue Surge, Something Cloudy Something Clear(Finborough); Titanic (MAC Theatre); 66 Books (Bush); The Water Engine (Old Vic); Clockwork Orange(Citizens); Closer (Theatre Royal, Northampton); Through The Glass (National); The Recruiting Officer(Litchfield); The Homecoming (Royal Exchange, Manchester); Lulu (Almeida); Journey's End (Drill Hall); Trips(Birmingham Rep). Television includes: "The Crown" (Seasons 1 & 2), "Tennison," "Frontier," "Casualty," "Survivors," "Holby Blue," "Eastenders," "Gold-plated," "Blackbeard," "Silent Witness," "The Inspector Lynley Mysteries," "All The Kings Men," "Great Expectations." Film includes: "The Brother," "Sex And Lies," "Four Feathers," "Long Time Dead." James is Artistic Director for Defibrillator theatre company with directing credits including, Not Talking by Mike Bartlett, A Lie of the Mind by Sam Shepard, Insignificance by Terry Johnson (New York), The Hotel Plays by Tennessee Williams.

Lisa O'Hare (Élise) is thrilled to be back on Broadway making her MTC debut with this beautiful play. Lisa originated the role of Sibella Hallward in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder (Outer Critics Circle nomination). Prior, she played the title role of Mary Poppins in productions on the West End, Australia and Switzerland; Eliza Doolittle with Trevor Nunn's US/UK tour of My Fair Lady; Lady Jaqueline Carstone in Me and My Girl at City Center's Encores!; the title role of Gigi in London's Regent's Park and Reprise; and won a Drama Critics Circle award for portraying Sally Bowles in Reprise's Cabaret. On screen, Ms. O'Hare plays the role of Georgia Goodwin on NBC's New Amsterdam. www.lisaohare.com

