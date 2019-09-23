Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!
The production stars George Salazar as "Seymour Krelborn;" MJ Rodriguez as "Audrey;" and Amber Riley as "Audrey ll." They are be joined by Kevin Chamberlin, three-time Tony Award nominee known for his theatre roles such as Horton in Seussical and Fester in The Addams Family on Broadway in the role of "Mr. Mushnik." Matthew Wilkas, known for his starring role in the gay indie film Gayby and for playing Peter Parker in Broadway's Spider-Man:Turn Off The Dark has been announced for the role of "Orin Scrivello." The cast of Little Shop of Horrors is rounded out by T.V. Carpio, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells, and puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.
In Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken), a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination! Directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Geffen Playhouse) with Music Direction by Darryl Archibald and Choreography by Will B. Bell, this deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy favorite comes to the Playhouse with some deliciously devious new twists: a brand new puppet concept for Audrey II, and a whole new take on Skid Row.
The creative team features direction by Mike Donahue, music direction by Darryl Archibald, accompanist and conductor John Gentry Tennyson, choreography by Will B. Bell, scenic design by Dane Laffrey; costume design by Danae Iris McQueen; lighting design by Josh Epstein; sound design by Veronika Vorel; puppet design, direction and choreography by Sean Cawelti; casting by Telsey + Company/Ryan Tymensky, CSA, and stage management by Jill Gold.
Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors start at $25 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.
Photos by Jeff Loch and Jenny Graham.
Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Brittany Campbell and Tickwanya Jones in Little Shop of Horrors.
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse.
George Salazar as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.
Brittany Campbell, MJ Rodriguez, Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Tickwanya Jones in Little Shop of Horrors.
Matthew Wilkas in Little Shop of Horrors.
Kevin Chamberlin and George Salazar in Little Shop of Horrors.
MJ Rodriguez as Audrey and George Salazar as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.
MJ Rodriguez as Audrey and George Salazar as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.
Tickwanya Jones, Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Brittany Campbell in Little Shop of Horrors.
George Salazar as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.
George Salazar as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.
Audrey II.
Matthew Wilkas and George Salazar in Little Shop of Horrors.
George Salazar as Seymour and MJ Rodriguez as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors.
Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell To Star In Musical Adaptation Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are developing a comic musical retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.... (read more)
All Broadway Theatres Will Offer 'My First Broadway Show' Stickers
The Broadway League is rolling out a new initiative for Broadway's first-time audience members!... (read more)
Netflix Will Adapt Jason Robert Brown's 13 Into a Family Film
According to Deadline, Netflix will turn Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 into a movie, featuring new songs by Brown, an adapted script by Robert ... (read more)
Photo Flash: SLAVE PLAY Creator Jeremy O. Harris Hosts 'Black Out'
Yesterday evening in New York City, Broadway's SLAVE PLAY and its creator, playwright Jeremy O. Harris hosted BLACK OUT during the show's previews. BL... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look At The World Premiere of THE KING'S SPEECH
Chicago Shakespeare Theater's North American Premiere production of David Seidler's The King's Speech opens tonight in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare... (read more)