BWW TV: Watch Original BEETLEJUICE Star Geena Davis Stop By the Winter Garden!

It's been over three decades since Geena Davis played Barbra, but the star still hasn't forgotten her Beetlejuice roots! Watch below as she pays a visit to the Winter Garden Theatre and gets a warm welcome after the show!

BEETLEJUICE opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway), and the critics are raving about the Ghost-With-The-Most!

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.





