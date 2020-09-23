Wake Up With BWW 9/23: Check Out Webber's CINDERELLA Marquee, and More!

Plus, Marc Kudisch will lead a play about West Side Story for the New Works Virtual Festival, and more!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 at 92 years old.

The New Works Virtual Festival will stream video readings of 20 new scripts on Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st. A new play on the making of West Side Story will kick off the festival. Something's Coming will star Marc Kudisch and more.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is now set to open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in April of 2021. Check out photos of the marquee!

Learn more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Tommy DeVito, One of the Founding Members of The Four Seasons, Passes Away From COVID-19

Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 at 92 years old. . (more...)

2) Marc Kudisch and More Will Lead SOMETHING'S COMING, New Play on the Making of WEST SIDE STORY, Kicking Off The New Works Virtual Festival

The New Works Virtual Festival, now scheduled to take place from Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st, will stream video readings of 20 new scripts featuring the work of a diverse group of writers and all-star cast members.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Marquee for Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Goes Up at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is now set to open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in April of 2021. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Talks About His Wedding on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

by Stage Tube

Neil Patrick Harris cannot hold back his excitement while telling Kelly Clarkson the song he played for the first dance at his weddinga?"Kelly's own hit, 'A Moment Like This.' Tune in for even more fun with Neil and Kelly! . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is James Snyder

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today's special guest is Julie Taymor! Tune in at 12pm here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Manon Lescaut, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Lena Hall presents Lena Hall Obsessed: Prince tonight at 8pm. Learn more and tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: Billy Porter, Anais Mitchell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Tyler Perry Picked for TIME100

Today, TIME revealed its 2020 TIME100, an annual list of THE 100 most influential people in the world.

Among the prestigious names are some familiar Broadway faces including Hadestown's Tony-winning composer, Anaïs Mitchell, Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Porter, media mogul Tyler Perry and Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

What we're watching: Original Tour Cast of SOMETHING ROTTEN! Reunites for Reimagined 'To Thine Own Self Be True'

Check out the performance featuring Rob McClure, John Grisetti, Nick R. Burroughs, David Rossetti, Kyle Nicholas Anderson, Drew Franklin, Cameron Hobbs, Tony Neidenbach, Ian Campayno, Patrick John Moran, Daniel Beeman, and Joel Newsom!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles