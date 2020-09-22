Tommy DeVito, One of the Founding Members of The Four Seasons, Passes Away From COVID-19
DeVito was 92 years old.
Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 at 92 years old.
The Four Seasons began their career in the early 1950s. The members of the famed band included Frankie Valli as the lead singer, Bob Gaudio on keyboards and tenor vocals, DeVito on lead guitar and baritone vocals, and Nick Massi on electric bass and bass vocals.
Their debut single was Otis Blackwell's "You're the Apple of My Eye" and charted on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The Four Seasons had hits with songs such as "Sherry", "Big Girls Don't Cry", "Walk Like a Man" and more.
The story of The Four Seasons is the basis for the hit musical Jersey Boys, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical of the 2006. The musical tells the story four blue-collar kids working their way from the streets of Newark to the heights of stardom.
Many have taken to social media to express their sorrow at the passing of DeVito, including Frankie Valli's brother, Bobby Valli, who shared:
"MUSIC LEGEND! (ORIGINAL JERSEY BOY) Tommy DeVito (R.I.P.). YOU WERE LOVED AND WILL BE MISSED."
