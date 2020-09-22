VIDEO: Original Tour Cast of SOMETHING ROTTEN! Reunites for Reimagined 'To Thine Own Self Be True'
Stars Rob McClure, John Grisetti, and more reunite for a virtual performance.
The Something Rotten! 1st National Tour cast has reunited for a performance of the reimagined song, "To Thine Own Self Be True". The song was rewritten for the tour but has never been recorded - until now!
Check out the performance featuring Rob McClure, John Grisetti, Nick R. Burroughs, David Rossetti, Kyle Nicholas Anderson, Drew Franklin, Cameron Hobbs, Tony Neidenbach, Ian Campayno, Patrick John Moran, Daniel Beeman, and Joel Newsome here:
Something Rotten! tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar Will Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL!
Something Rotten! has music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and author John O'Farrell.
The first national tour of the Tony-nominated musical launched January 17 2017 at the Boston Opera House. The original Broadway production of Something Rotten! earned ten Tony nominations, including Best Musical.
