VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Talks About His Wedding on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Harris and his husband danced to "A Moment Like This."

Neil Patrick Harris cannot hold back his excitement while telling Kelly Clarkson the song he played for the first dance at his wedding-Kelly's own hit, "A Moment Like This." Tune in for even more fun with Neil and Kelly!

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.

Neil Patrick Harris starred as Barney Stinson in the hit CBS series, "How I Met Your Mother," a role which has garnered him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as a People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy Actor.



Harris recently tackled the leading role of Bobby in theNew York Philharmonic's concert production of Stephen Sondheim's Company at Lincoln Center.



Harris made his Broadway debut opposite Anne Hechein the Pulitzer-Prize winning drama, Proof. Subsequently, Harris also starred on Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret, and as The Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in the Tony Award-winning production of Assassins.



His additional theatrical credits include roles in All My Sons, Tick, Tick...Boom, The Paris Letter, Sweeney Todd, Rent, and Romeo and Juliet. Harris made his theatrical directorial debut with I Am Grock at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, and he recently helmed a production ofJonathan Larson's Rent at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He has also served as host of the TONY AWARDS Ceremony.



On screen, Neil has starred in numerous feature films, including Beastly, Cats & Dogs 2: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, Undercover Brother, The Next Best Thing, The Proposition, Starship Troopers, and Clara's Heart (Golden Globe nom.) The Best & the Brightest; The Smurfs; and the third installment in the Harold and Kumar film series, A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas.



On television, Harris gained notoriety as the beloved title character in "Doogie Howser, M.D." (People's Choice Award, Golden Globe nom.), as well as the lead in the NBC comedy series, "Stark Raving Mad." Along with guest-starring roles in "Glee" (Emmy Award), "Numb3rs," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Will & Grace," and "Boomtown," Harris has also starred in several made-for-television movies, including "Yes, Virginia," "The Christmas Blessing," and "The Wedding Dress."

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

