Wake Up With BWW 9/16: Julie Benko Joins HARMONY, TAKE ME OUT Casting, and More

Julie Benko Joins Cast of Broadway-Bound HARMONY From Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Julie Benko, who is currently the standby Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl, is already rehearsing her next role. Benko has scored the role of Ruth in Barry Manilow's Broadway-bound Harmony, according to recent Instagram posts from Benko and the show. The role was previously played by Jessie Davidson in the show's recent off-Broadway run. . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles Record 'Moments In the Woods' from INTO THE WOODS

by HaleyJane Rose

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Into the Woods will be released on September 30 on streaming and digital download. Physical CDs will be available December 2, with a vinyl release planned for March 12, 2023.. (more...)

Bill Heck Joins TAKE ME OUT on Broadway; Full Cast Announced

by Stephi Wild

Casting has been announced for the return of Take Me Out on Broadway. Joining previously announced Tony Award Nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award® Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony Award® Nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks return to reprise their roles with Bill Heck joining the company in the role of "Kippy." . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Noah Weisberg & Kimiko Glenn in Short Film, THANK YOU KINDLY

by BroadwayWorld TV

In celebration of National Thank You Day, BroadwayWorld is presenting the award-winning short film THANK YOU KINDLY by Broadway and TV's Noah Weisberg (writer, director). The film streams right here at BroadwayWorld today, September 15 (through 11:59pm) to celebrate National Thank You Day. Check out the film in full!. (more...)

Jenn Colella, Petrina Bromley, and Josh Breckenridge Will Return to COME FROM AWAY For Final Two Weeks On Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

COME FROM AWAY will welcome original Broadway cast members Josh Breckenridge, Petrina Bromley and Jenn Colella back to "The Rock" for the show's final two weeks on Broadway! . (more...)

Jessie Davidson to Join PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL North American Tour as Vivian Ward

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The first national tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will welcome newcomer Jessie Davidson, who will step into the leading role of Vivian Ward beginning the week of October 10 in Memphis, TN.. (more...)

Photos: Andrew Rannells, Katie Brayben, and More in Rehearsal For TAMMY FAYE

by Stephi Wild

The Almeida Theatre will present the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold. The cast includes Katie Brayben, Andrew Rannells and Zubin Varla. Check out all new rehearsal photos here!. (more...)

The Lyric and Hudson Theatres Become Broadway's First Certified Sensory Inclusive Theatres

by Chloe Rabinowitz

KultureCity has partnered with the Lyric Theatre and the Hudson Theatre to make these Broadway houses and all the programs and events that the two theatres host to be sensory inclusive.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- 1776 begins previews on Broadway tonight!

