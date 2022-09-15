VIDEO: Watch Noah Weisberg & Kimiko Glenn in Short Film, THANK YOU KINDLY

In celebration of National Thank You Day, BroadwayWorld is presenting the award-winning short film THANK YOU KINDLY by Broadway and TV's Noah Weisberg (writer, director). The film streams right here at BroadwayWorld today, September 15 (through 11:59pm) to celebrate National Thank You Day.

THANK YOU KINDLY follows two people at a crossroads in life who find inspiration in one another through a chance encounter.

It stars Weisberg (Showtime's Super Pumped, NBC's Emmy-winning Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Wonka in the Tour of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, Legally Blonde on Broadway) and Kimiko Glenn (Netflix's Orange Is The New Black, Broadway's Waitress), with Spencer Garrett (Recent film: Blonde), and George Wendt (Cheers) and was filmed in Los Angeles. The film features an entirely original score by Max Mueller, recorded with 18 musicians, plus an original song by Matt Schatz, "Not Quite Heaven," performed by Kimiko Glenn.

Click here to find out more about Thank You Kindly and watch the film in full below!