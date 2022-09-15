Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Noah Weisberg & Kimiko Glenn in Short Film, THANK YOU KINDLY

Thank You Kindly streams for just 24 hours, through September 15 at 11:59pm.

Sep. 15, 2022  

In celebration of National Thank You Day, BroadwayWorld is presenting the award-winning short film THANK YOU KINDLY by Broadway and TV's Noah Weisberg (writer, director). The film streams right here at BroadwayWorld today, September 15 (through 11:59pm) to celebrate National Thank You Day.

THANK YOU KINDLY follows two people at a crossroads in life who find inspiration in one another through a chance encounter.

It stars Weisberg (Showtime's Super Pumped, NBC's Emmy-winning Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Wonka in the Tour of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, Legally Blonde on Broadway) and Kimiko Glenn (Netflix's Orange Is The New Black, Broadway's Waitress), with Spencer Garrett (Recent film: Blonde), and George Wendt (Cheers) and was filmed in Los Angeles. The film features an entirely original score by Max Mueller, recorded with 18 musicians, plus an original song by Matt Schatz, "Not Quite Heaven," performed by Kimiko Glenn.

Click here to find out more about Thank You Kindly and watch the film in full below!


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: Watch Noah Weisberg & Kimiko Glenn in Short Film, THANK YOU KINDLYVIDEO: Watch Noah Weisberg & Kimiko Glenn in Short Film, THANK YOU KINDLY
September 15, 2022

In celebration of National Thank You Day, BroadwayWorld is presenting the award-winning short film THANK YOU KINDLY by Broadway and TV's Noah Weisberg (writer, director). The film streams right here at BroadwayWorld today, September 15 (through 11:59pm) to celebrate National Thank You Day. Check out the film in full!
Exclusive Photos & Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at La Mirada TheatreExclusive Photos & Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at La Mirada Theatre
September 14, 2022

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment are presenting the monstrously hilarious first show of their 2022-2023 season, the Southern California premiere of the newly-revised, London version of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein. Get an exclusive first look inside rehearsals here!
VLOG: Go INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kanagawa & Miky White in Episode 1 Of New SeriesVLOG: Go INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kanagawa & Miky White in Episode 1 Of New Series
September 14, 2022

This week on the first of three episodes (one for each midnight), Kanagawa takes us behind the scenes, asks his cast members for some character insights, shows us some pranks, and gives us the inside scoop on dollar Friday. 
Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional PremierePhotos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
September 14, 2022

The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch have released first look images and video of Keanu Adolphus Johnson (Lola), Matt Corner (Charlie) and Aruhan Galieva (Lauren) from their upcoming production of the award-winning musical Kinky Boots. See photos and video here!
VIDEO: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate the Newly Dedicated James Earl Jones TheatreVIDEO: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate the Newly Dedicated James Earl Jones Theatre
September 14, 2022

Earlier this week, the Cort Theatre was officially renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in honor of the iconic multi-award-winning American actor! Go inside the ceremony, which included special guests Brian Stokes Mitchell, Norm Lewis, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Danielle Brooks, cast members from the Tony-winning Best Musical, A Strange Loop and more. Watch the full video!