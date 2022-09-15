Julie Benko Joins Cast of Barry Manilow's Broadway-Bound HARMONY

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Julie Benko, who is currently the standby Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl, is already rehearsing her next part. Benko has scored the role of Ruth in Barry Manilow's Broadway-bound Harmony, according to recent Instagram posts from Benko and the production. The role was previously played by Jessie Davidson in the show's recent off-Broadway run.

Harmony is currently holding delopmental rehearsals, with sights set on a future Broadway run. An official announcement has not yet been made.

Harmony concluded its run at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene on May 15, 2022. The musical received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Musical as well as eight Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, Outstanding Score of a Musical, Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Director and Choreographer of a Musical, among others.

Benko's new album Hand in Hand with jazz pianist (and spouse) Jason Yeager, was recently released on Club44 Records. Julie has performed with Broadway and touring productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Les Miserables, and Spring Awakening. Favorite off-Broadway/regional credits include Once, The Fantasticks, Bar Mitzvah Boy, Our Town, Rags, The Golem of Havana, ...Spelling Bee, and more. She holds an MFA and a BFA from NYU-Tisch. Her debut album "Introducing Julie Benko" is available for streaming.