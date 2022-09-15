Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Take Me Out
Bill Heck Joins TAKE ME OUT on Broadway; Full Cast Announced

Most of the original cast will return, and Bill Heck will join the company in the role of “Kippy.”  

Sep. 15, 2022  

Casting has been announced for the return of Take Me Out on Broadway.

Joining previously announced Tony Award Nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award® Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony Award® Nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks return to reprise their roles with Bill Heck joining the company in the role of "Kippy."

They are joined by understudies Michael Castillejos, Lance Takeshi, Stephen Wattrus, and Tim Wright.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the Tony Award-winning revival of TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director), returns to Broadway for 14 weeks, beginning Thursday, October 27, at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, TAKE ME OUT opened in spring 2022 to rave reviews and went on to garner four Tony Award nominations, winning Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

