Jessie Davidson to Join PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL North American Tour as Vivian Ward

The first national tour of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will welcome newcomer Jessie Davidson, who will step into the leading role of Vivian Ward beginning the week of October 10 in Memphis, TN. Davidson, who appeared in the Off-Broadway production of Harmony, is making her national tour debut as she replaces Olivia Valli, who concludes her year-long run as Vivian on October 9 in New Orleans.

Adam Pascal will continue in the role of Edward Lewis through the duration of the tour, accompanied by Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey. Kyle Taylor Parker will continue as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson through December 11, 2022 in Kansas City.

Rounding out the current cast are Natalie Bourgeois, Christian Brailsford, Anju Cloud, Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Carissa Gaughran, Em Hadick, Graham Keen, Christian Kidd, Keyonna Knight, Chris Manuel, Devon McCleskey, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Hillary Porter, Alice Reys, Jonathan Ritter, Trent Soyster, Brett Stoelker, and Jonathan Young.

The Equity tour launched in October 2021 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI. The tour will continue through May 7, 2023 with the final scheduled engagement in Sacramento, CA. By the end of its run, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will have played 61 cities across North America. The current tour route can be found at PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.

Music Director Daniel Klintworth leads a band that includes Shane Parus (keyboards), Oscar Bautista (guitar), Claudio Rainó (guitar), Magda Kress (bass) and Kevin McNaughton (drums). The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager RL Campbell, Leslie S. Allen (Stage Manager), and Alyssa Marie Swann (Assistant Stage Manager).

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL also continues to run to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in London's West End.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is available on all DSP's and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.