Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Lyric and Hudson Theatres Become Broadway's First Certified Sensory Inclusive Theatres

The Lyric and Hudson Theatres Become Broadway's First Certified Sensory Inclusive Theatres

This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue that visits the Lyric and the Hudson Theatres.

Sep. 15, 2022  
The Lyric and Hudson Theatres Become Broadway's First Certified Sensory Inclusive Theatres

KultureCity has partnered with the Lyric Theatre and the Hudson Theatre to make these Broadway houses and all the programs and events that the two theatres host to be sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue that visits the Lyric and the Hudson Theatres.

The certification process entailed having each theatre's staff members trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags that are equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests at the two theatres who will benefit from these services.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions (1 in 6 individuals). One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment in venues like the Lyric and the Hudson. With their new certifications, the Lyric and Hudson Theatres are now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any event at the two theatres.

Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the App is the Social Story which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at the Lyric and the Hudson.

"We are so proud to become the first two certified Sensory Inclusive theatres on Broadway and provide the service to audience members who have sensory needs. As ATG venues, we uphold our commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, and access (IDEA), and aspire to create a stage for everyone," in a joint statement by Jordan Gatenby, General Manager, Lyric Theatre and John King, General Manager, Hudson Theatre. "Our partnership with KultureCity allows us to reduce barriers of attending live performance and bringing the power of live theater to a wider community."

"Our communities are what shape our lives and to know that the Lyric and the Hudson Theatres are willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing. We are honored to partner with the ATG team to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests!" Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity.

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program's inception, KultureCity has created over 1,000 sensory-inclusive venues in 6 countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl, MLB World Series, and MLB All Star Weekend. KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers' Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award, KultureCity was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019 and 2020 by FastCompany and recently won the Industry Partner Award in TheStadiumBusiness Design & Development Awards 2019.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


SCENES FROM THE UNDERGROUND, An Illustrated Memoir By Gabriel Cholette Out October 4, 2022SCENES FROM THE UNDERGROUND, An Illustrated Memoir By Gabriel Cholette Out October 4, 2022
September 15, 2022

Fascinating and contemporary, in Scenes from the Underground (Oct. 4, House of Anansi Press) a Montreal club kid getting his PhD in medieval studies travels from Montreal to Berlin and Manhattan with stops in New York, Miami and Paris.
Hartford Stage Announces The Cast Of Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAPHartford Stage Announces The Cast Of Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP
September 15, 2022

Hartford Stage has announced the cast of Agatha Christie's indelible murder mystery, The Mousetrap. Directed by Jackson Gay (Make Believe, 2018) performances of this twist-filled thriller will begin on October 13 at the Tony Award-winning theater in downtown Hartford. Opening Night is scheduled for October 21, 2022.
Lied Center Season Kicks Off With Jazz Legend Diana Krall!Lied Center Season Kicks Off With Jazz Legend Diana Krall!
September 15, 2022

Jazz superstar Diana Krall will make her Lied Center debut on October 2, 2022, kicking off the spectacular 2022-2023 Lied Center season! 
The Art Institute Of Chicago Presents BRIDGET RILEY DRAWINGS: FROM THE ARTIST'S STUDIOThe Art Institute Of Chicago Presents BRIDGET RILEY DRAWINGS: FROM THE ARTIST'S STUDIO
September 15, 2022

The Art Institute of Chicago has announced Bridget Riley Drawings: From the Artist's Studio, the first and most extensive American museum exhibition dedicated exclusively to Riley's drawings in over half a century.
The Nash Announces Lineup for 10 Year Anniversary Weekend, October 27- 30The Nash Announces Lineup for 10 Year Anniversary Weekend, October 27- 30
September 15, 2022

Since Wynton Marsalis played the first note at the Grand Opening on September 30, 2012, The Nash has become the epicenter for the greatest jazz moments in the Valley of the Sun. Virtually every top jazz artist has journeyed to Phoenix, from legends to rising stars, in order to perform at the downtown club named in honor of drummer Lewis Nash. 