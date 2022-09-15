The Lyric and Hudson Theatres Become Broadway's First Certified Sensory Inclusive Theatres

KultureCity has partnered with the Lyric Theatre and the Hudson Theatre to make these Broadway houses and all the programs and events that the two theatres host to be sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue that visits the Lyric and the Hudson Theatres.

The certification process entailed having each theatre's staff members trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags that are equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests at the two theatres who will benefit from these services.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions (1 in 6 individuals). One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment in venues like the Lyric and the Hudson. With their new certifications, the Lyric and Hudson Theatres are now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any event at the two theatres.

Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the App is the Social Story which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at the Lyric and the Hudson.

"We are so proud to become the first two certified Sensory Inclusive theatres on Broadway and provide the service to audience members who have sensory needs. As ATG venues, we uphold our commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, and access (IDEA), and aspire to create a stage for everyone," in a joint statement by Jordan Gatenby, General Manager, Lyric Theatre and John King, General Manager, Hudson Theatre. "Our partnership with KultureCity allows us to reduce barriers of attending live performance and bringing the power of live theater to a wider community."

"Our communities are what shape our lives and to know that the Lyric and the Hudson Theatres are willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing. We are honored to partner with the ATG team to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests!" Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity.

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program's inception, KultureCity has created over 1,000 sensory-inclusive venues in 6 countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl, MLB World Series, and MLB All Star Weekend. KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers' Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award, KultureCity was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019 and 2020 by FastCompany and recently won the Industry Partner Award in TheStadiumBusiness Design & Development Awards 2019.