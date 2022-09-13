Wake Up With BWW 9/13: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tour Casting, MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on BroadwayHD, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include casting for the North American tour of Jesus Christ Superstar! Plus, Mr. Saturday Night is headed to BroadwayHD, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Jack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Casting has been announced for the next season of the Olivier Award-winning production of Regents Park Open Air Theatre's Jesus Christ Superstar. The tour will begin the 2022-2023 season on October 8 at the River Center for the Performing Arts in Columbus, GA and go on to play over 45 cities.. (more...)

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Starring Billy Crystal to Stream on BroadwayHD

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayHD will debut the exclusive worldwide streaming release of Billy Crystal's five-time Tony-Award nominated musical, Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy, on their platform after the production concluded its Broadway run on September 4. The exact airing dates will be forthcoming.. (more...)

Megan Reinking to Replace Kate Rockwell in THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION at The 5th Avenue Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Kate Rockwell, who is expecting a new baby in October, has announced that she is stepping away from The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation as she prepares to welcome the newest member of her family. Megan Reinking will play the role of Ellen Griswold for the entirety of the new musical's run in Seattle.. (more...)

Exclusive: Watch a Clip of 'Freeze Your Brain' From The Roku Channel's HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Film

by Michael Major

The Roku Channel will premiere a new live capture of Heathers the Musical filmed at The Other Palace in the U.K. this week. BroadwayWorld has shared an exlcusive clip from the upcoming film, featuring Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer and Simon Gordon as J.D. Watch the new video clip of 'Freeze Your Brain' now!. (more...)

ALMOST FAMOUS Will Partner With New York City Record Stores To Celebrate Film's Anniversary

by Stephi Wild

On Tuesday, September 13, nine record stores in New York City will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the original 2000 film, Almost Famous, with an Almost Famous-inspired vinyl selection of records curated by Cameron Crowe, Academy Award-winning director, writer and co-lyricist of the new Broadway musical of the same title.. (more...)

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Announces Additional Casting

by Stephi Wild

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene has announced additional casting for their upcoming seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world's most beloved musicals. . (more...)

BroadwayWorld Seeks Los Angeles Based Social Media / Video Editor

by BWW Staff

If you're a Los Angeles-based theater lover with a knack for social media, BroadwayWorld wants to hear from you.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Announces Exciting Plans for 20th Anniversary Celebration

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld, the #1 online destination for Broadway, theatre and live entertainment news around the world, has announced the first round of plans to celebrate their 20th Anniversary on the Internet, including a refreshed website and a special concert featuring marquee talent.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Cost of Living begins previews tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!