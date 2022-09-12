Megan Reinking to Replace Kate Rockwell in THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Kate Rockwell, who is expecting a new baby in October, has announced that she is stepping away from The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation as she prepares to welcome the newest member of her family. As the world premiere production prepares to begin previews on Tuesday, The 5th Avenue Theatre announces that Megan Reinking (Hair, The People in the Picture), who was previously the alternate for Ellen Griswold, will play the role for the entirety of the new musical's run in Seattle. Reinking will play Ellen alongside Hunter Foster as Clark Griswold.



"To steal from the great Hunter Foster: the theater is all about family. And now it's time for me to go home and put my energy into my own family, which will be growing in just a few weeks," said Kate Rockwell in a statement on her Instagram. "I'm so excited that the spectacular Megan Reinking will be taking over the role of Ellen here in Seattle. She's been by my side-literally-for the past few months, supporting me and laughing with me, and she's going to be fabulous in the show."

Previews for The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation begin September 13, 2022, with opening night on September 22, 2022. Performances play through October 2, 2022. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900, online at www.5thavenue.org, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation-the first production in the 2022/23 Season and the 26th new musical produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre-features a book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen), and is directed and choreographed by Donna Feore (Seattle Rep's Bruce, Stratford Festival's Chicago). The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation is produced in association with Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, TBD Theatricals, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, and Scott Abrams.

They've been to Wally World, they've been to Vegas, and now the Griswolds are going to... Broadway! Yes, the characters you know and love from the hit Warner Bros. Vacation movies are back-and they're taking their biggest vacation yet. So, get in your family truckster and join Clark, Ellen, Audrey, and Rusty on their big New York City adventure-where of course, everything goes exactly according to plan.

About The 5th Avenue Theatre

The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create. With big talent. And bigger-than-life productions. As a nonprofit theater company and our region's largest performing arts employer, we spread the joy of great musicals with people of all ages across our region and state. Each year, we reach 75,000 young people through our nationally acclaimed education programs. Programs designed to develop new musicals ensure that the next generation of great musicals will be there to tell the stories that captivate tomorrow's audiences. On the national stage, we are a leading voice for the power of this art form to lift the human spirit.

For more information about The 5th Avenue Theatre, its season and its programs, please visit www.5thavenue.org