Jack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American Tour

Casting has been announced for the next season of the Olivier Award-winning production of Regents Park Open Air Theatre's Jesus Christ Superstar. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the tour will begin the 2022-2023 season on October 8, 2022 with a performance at the River Center for the Performing Arts in Columbus, GA and go on to play over 45 cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Calgary, Vancouver and more.

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also welcomes Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiaphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

The ensemble includes Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Jordan Wesley Brown, Jahlil M. Burke, Cooper Clack, Kalei Cotecson, Lydia Eku, Savannah Fisher, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Brett Hennessey Jones, Lena Matthews, Hosea Mundi, Caroline Perry, L'Oréal Roaché, Colin Robertson, Darren James Robinson, Erich W. Schleck and Lauren Soto.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber,the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Mark Binns.

The 2022-2023 tour dates:

Columbus, GA 10/8/2022 10/8/2022 River Center for the Performing Arts Roanoke, VA 10/11/2022 10/11/2022 Berglund Center Toledo, OH 10/13/2022 10/16/2022 Stranahan Theater Appleton, WI 10/18/2022 10/23/2022 Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Cedar Falls, IA 10/24/2022 10/25/2022 Gallagher Bluedorn- Great Hall Boise, ID 10/28/2022 10/30/2022 Morrison Center Calgary, AB 11/1/2022 11/6/2022 Southern Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton, AB 11/8/2022 11/13/2022 Northern Jubilee Auditorium Vancouver, BC 11/15/2022 11/20/2022 Queen Elizabeth Theatre Knoxville, TN 11/29/2022 12/4/2022 Tennessee Theatre Cincinnati, OH 12/6/2022 12/18/2022 Aronoff Center for the Arts Los Angeles, CA 12/26/2022 12/31/2022 Hollywood Pantages Theatre Amarillo, TX 1/3/2023 1/4/2023 Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium El Paso, TX 1/6/2023 1/7/2023 The Plaza Theatre Midland, TX 1/8/2023 1/8/2023 Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center New Orleans, LA 1/10/2023 1/15/2023 Saenger Theatre Houston, TX 1/17/2023 1/22/2023 Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Tulsa, OK 1/24/2023 1/29/2023 Tulsa Performing Arts Center Tempe, AZ 1/31/2023 2/5/2023 Gammage Auditorium Sacramento, CA 2/7/2023 2/12/2023 SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center Oklahoma City, OK 2/14/2023 2/19/2023 Civic Center Music Hall Madison, WI 2/21/2023 2/26/2023 Overture Center for the Arts Columbia, SC 3/7/2023 3/8/2023 Koger Center for the Arts Columbia County, GA 3/9/2023 3/9/2023 Columbia County Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC 3/10/2023 3/12/2023 North Charleston Performing Arts Center Naples, FL 3/14/2023 3/19/2023 Artis-Naples Hayes Hall Jacksonville, FL 3/21/2023 3/26/2023 Times Union PAC- Moran Theatre Daytona Beach, FL 3/27/2023 3/27/2023 Peabody Auditorium Lexington, KY 3/30/2023 4/2/2023 Lexington Opera House Baton Rouge, LA 4/4/2023 4/4/2023 River Center Theatre Pensacola, FL 4/5/2023 4/6/2023 Saenger Theatre Chattanooga, TN 4/7/2023 4/8/2023 Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium Akron, OH 4/10/2023 4/11/2023 EJ Thomas Hall York, PA 4/12/2023 4/12/2023 Strand Theatre West Lafayette, IN 4/14/2023 4/14/2023 Elliot Hall of Music Fort Wayne, IN 4/15/2023 4/15/2023 Embassy Theatre Owensboro, KY 4/16/2023 4/16/2023 RiverPark Center Wilmington, NC 4/18/2023 4/19/2023 Wilson Center New Haven, CT 4/21/2023 4/23/2023 Shubert Theatre Worcester, MA 4/27/2023 4/30/2023 Hanover Theatre Philadelphia, PA 5/2/2023 5/7/2023 Miller Theater St. Louis, MO 5/9/2023 5/21/2023 Fabulous Fox Theatre Norfolk, VA 5/30/2023 6/4/2023 Chrysler Hall Utica, NY 6/6/2023 6/7/2023 Stanley Theater New Brunswick, NJ 6/9/2023 6/11/2023 State Theatre New Jersey East Lansing, MI 6/13/2023 6/18/2023 Wharton Center Kansas City, MO 6/20/2023 6/25/2023 Starlight Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and its continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The 2022-2023 North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com