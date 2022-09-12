Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jesus Christ Superstar- National Tour
Click Here for More on Jesus Christ Superstar- National Tour
Jack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American Tour

Jack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American Tour

The tour will perform in Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Calgary, Vancouver and more.   

Sep. 12, 2022  

Casting has been announced for the next season of the Olivier Award-winning production of Regents Park Open Air Theatre's Jesus Christ Superstar. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the tour will begin the 2022-2023 season on October 8, 2022 with a performance at the River Center for the Performing Arts in Columbus, GA and go on to play over 45 cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Calgary, Vancouver and more.

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also welcomes Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiaphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

The ensemble includes Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Jordan Wesley Brown, Jahlil M. Burke, Cooper Clack, Kalei Cotecson, Lydia Eku, Savannah Fisher, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Brett Hennessey Jones, Lena Matthews, Hosea Mundi, Caroline Perry, L'Oréal Roaché, Colin Robertson, Darren James Robinson, Erich W. Schleck and Lauren Soto.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber,the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Mark Binns.

The 2022-2023 tour dates:

Columbus, GA

10/8/2022

10/8/2022

River Center for the Performing Arts

Roanoke, VA

10/11/2022

10/11/2022

Berglund Center

Toledo, OH

10/13/2022

10/16/2022

Stranahan Theater

Appleton, WI

10/18/2022

10/23/2022

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Cedar Falls, IA

10/24/2022

10/25/2022

Gallagher Bluedorn- Great Hall

Boise, ID

10/28/2022

10/30/2022

Morrison Center

Calgary, AB

11/1/2022

11/6/2022

Southern Jubilee Auditorium

Edmonton, AB

11/8/2022

11/13/2022

Northern Jubilee Auditorium

Vancouver, BC

11/15/2022

11/20/2022

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Knoxville, TN

11/29/2022

12/4/2022

Tennessee Theatre

Cincinnati, OH

12/6/2022

12/18/2022

Aronoff Center for the Arts

Los Angeles, CA

12/26/2022

12/31/2022

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Amarillo, TX

1/3/2023

1/4/2023

Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium

El Paso, TX

1/6/2023

1/7/2023

The Plaza Theatre

Midland, TX

1/8/2023

1/8/2023

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

New Orleans, LA

1/10/2023

1/15/2023

Saenger Theatre

Houston, TX

1/17/2023

1/22/2023

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Tulsa, OK

1/24/2023

1/29/2023

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

Tempe, AZ

1/31/2023

2/5/2023

Gammage Auditorium

Sacramento, CA

2/7/2023

2/12/2023

SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

Oklahoma City, OK

2/14/2023

2/19/2023

Civic Center Music Hall

Madison, WI

2/21/2023

2/26/2023

Overture Center for the Arts

Columbia, SC

3/7/2023

3/8/2023

Koger Center for the Arts

Columbia County, GA

3/9/2023

3/9/2023

Columbia County Performing Arts Center

North Charleston, SC

3/10/2023

3/12/2023

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Naples, FL

3/14/2023

3/19/2023

Artis-Naples Hayes Hall

Jacksonville, FL

3/21/2023

3/26/2023

Times Union PAC- Moran Theatre

Daytona Beach, FL

3/27/2023

3/27/2023

Peabody Auditorium

Lexington, KY

3/30/2023

4/2/2023

Lexington Opera House

Baton Rouge, LA

4/4/2023

4/4/2023

River Center Theatre

Pensacola, FL

4/5/2023

4/6/2023

Saenger Theatre

Chattanooga, TN

4/7/2023

4/8/2023

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Akron, OH

4/10/2023

4/11/2023

EJ Thomas Hall

York, PA

4/12/2023

4/12/2023

Strand Theatre

West Lafayette, IN

4/14/2023

4/14/2023

Elliot Hall of Music

Fort Wayne, IN

4/15/2023

4/15/2023

Embassy Theatre

Owensboro, KY

4/16/2023

4/16/2023

RiverPark Center

Wilmington, NC

4/18/2023

4/19/2023

Wilson Center

New Haven, CT

4/21/2023

4/23/2023

Shubert Theatre

Worcester, MA

4/27/2023

4/30/2023

Hanover Theatre

Philadelphia, PA

5/2/2023

5/7/2023

Miller Theater

St. Louis, MO

5/9/2023

5/21/2023

Fabulous Fox Theatre

Norfolk, VA

5/30/2023

6/4/2023

Chrysler Hall

Utica, NY

6/6/2023

6/7/2023

Stanley Theater

New Brunswick, NJ

6/9/2023

6/11/2023

State Theatre New Jersey

East Lansing, MI

6/13/2023

6/18/2023

Wharton Center

Kansas City, MO

6/20/2023

6/25/2023

Starlight Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and its continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The 2022-2023 North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


THE LKY MUSICAL is Now Playing at Marina Bay SandsTHE LKY MUSICAL is Now Playing at Marina Bay Sands
September 12, 2022

One of the most successful Singaporean shows of all-time, The LKY Musical, returns this September.
SCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to The Omaha Community Playhouse This MonthSCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to The Omaha Community Playhouse This Month
September 12, 2022

School of Rock opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, September 16.
Jerk and Curry Music Festival Comes to the Francis Field This MonthJerk and Curry Music Festival Comes to the Francis Field This Month
September 12, 2022

Enjoy live musical performances at the 5th Annual Jerk and Curry Music Festival on Saturday, September 24 at the Francis Field. The family friendly outdoor event for all ages will showcase reggae artists including Inner Circle,Anthony B, Pato Banton and Everton Blender and more.
OWE Will Get its Irish Premiere at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival This MonthOWE Will Get its Irish Premiere at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival This Month
September 12, 2022

One of Europe's most electrifying dance artists, Mufutau Yusuf, shares the Irish premiere of Òwe at the 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival next month, previewing 23rd September and showing 24th September.
Riverside Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere & MoreRiverside Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More
September 12, 2022

Riverside Theatre, Iowa City's resident professional theatre, has announced their 2022-2023 season. This will be the not-for-profit organization's 42nd season, and the first full season of plays in the newly opened 150-seat theatre.