ALMOST FAMOUS Will Partner With New York City Record Stores To Celebrate Film's Anniversary

On Tuesday, September 13, nine record stores in New York City will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the original 2000 film, Almost Famous, with an Almost Famous-inspired vinyl selection of records curated by Cameron Crowe, Academy Award-winning director, writer and co-lyricist of the new Broadway musical of the same title.

Each individual participating in the contest will be entered into a giveaway for free tickets to the new Broadway Almost Famous musical, which begins preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St) in New York City October 3, 2022 with opening night set for November 3, 2022.

Participating record stores are: Rough Trade, Generation Records, RPM Underground, Rock and Soul DJ Equipment, Limited to 1, Looney Tune Records, HiFi Records & Café, Record Stop and The Shop NYC. The ticket giveaway is limited to one entry person.

How to Enter:

To enter, you must first take a photograph at participating record stores tagging both the store and Almost Famous the Musical. Once you have taken your photograph, you may enter this contest during the contest period by directly posting your photograph on your choice of Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, along with the Required Tags (defined below) (each, an "Entry Post"). Due to technical restrictions and the way that each of the Social-Media Platforms operate, your choice of Social-Media Platform may also require that you tailor your photograph in order to satisfy the requirements of that Social-Media Platform. Photographs must be directly uploaded (either to Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook). Entries submitted through Facebook, Instagram or Twitter must include the hashtag "#AFAppreciationDay" and must tag @almostfamousbwy ("Required Tags").

Tickets for Almost Famous on Broadway are currently on-sale in-person at the Bernard B. Jacobs box office, via telecharge.com or by calling 800 447 7400.

Almost Famous features a book and lyrics by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe, music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production will star Chris Wood, Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

The design team for Almost Famous includes two-time Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), two-time Tony Award winner David Zinn (costume design), seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Tom Kitt (orchestrations & arrangements), Bryan Perri (music direction), AnnMarie Milazzo (vocal design), Luc Verschueren (hair, wig, and makeup designer), Lorenzo Pisoni (physical movement coordinator), Jim Carnahan (casting director), Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Devin Keudell (executive producers), and Bespoke Theatricals (general management).

When Almost Famous had its world premiere in Crowe's hometown of San Diego at The Old Globe where it set the record for the highest-grossing show in the theater's 90-year history, Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times called the production, "A shimmering and mesmerizing musical that is destined to conquer Broadway. Cameron Crowe's coming-of-age rock tale burns bright as Jeremy Herrin balances the thrill of performing in a rock band with the backstage rivalries and romances. Tom Kitt's score, gorgeously sung by the top-notch cast, weaves an entrancing tapestry of sound that floats on a cloud of groovy rock."