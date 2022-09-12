Exclusive: Watch a Clip of 'Freeze Your Brain' From The Roku Channel's HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Film

A filmed capture of Heathers the Musical will premiere this Friday, September 16 on The Roku Channel.

BroadwayWorld has shared an exlcusive clip from the upcoming film, featuring Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer and Simon Gordon as J.D. Watch the new clip below!

The cast of the new live capture also includes Maddison Firth, Vivian Panka, Teleri Hughes, Mhairi Angus, Liam Doyle, Rory Phelan, Vicki Lee Taylor, Andy Brady, Oliver Brooks, Benjamin Karran, Chris Parkinson, Jermaine Woods, Eleanor Morrison-Halliday, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Hannah Lowther, and May Tether.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another one of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD shows up - the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that everyone fears being a nobody, but its murder being a somebody...

The musical was filmed at The Other Palace, where it started its U.K. journey in 2018. Originally produced by Bill Kenwright & Paul Taylor Mills, it grew its initial cult following and became a box office recordasbreaker, ultimately transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a soldasout limited run later that year.

Watch an exclusive cip from the upcoming film here: