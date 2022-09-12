MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Starring Billy Crystal to Stream on BroadwayHD

BroadwayHD will debut the exclusive worldwide streaming release of Billy Crystal's five-time Tony-Award nominated musical, Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy, on their platform after the production concluded its Broadway run on September 4. The exact airing dates will be forthcoming.

Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

Tony Award winner and six-time Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal said, "Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Bringing Buddy Young, Jr. and our sensational, hilarious, and touching cast of characters to life on the Broadway stage was thrilling. I'm ecstatic audiences around the world who weren't able to come to the Nederlander Theatre will now have the opportunity to experience Mr. Saturday Night from home on BroadwayHD."

Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy is based on the 1992 film of the same name, which marked the directorial debut for Crystal. Written by Tony Award® nominees Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, Babaloo Mandel, based on an original concept by Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy features music by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown, lyrics by Two-time Tony Award nominee Amanda Green, choreography by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl) and direction by Tony Award winner John Rando.

Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy also features Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main), who is recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother Stan Yankleman; Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress) as Susan Young; and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary, Broadway's Hair) as agent Annie Wells. The Broadway company also includes Jordan Gelber (Sunday in the Park with George), Brian Gonzales (Aladdin), and Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Charity).

Based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture "Mr. Saturday Night," written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. By special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

"It has been the ultimate goal of BroadwayHD to make Broadway more accessible to the masses, which is why it was vital for us to work with comedy legend Billy Crystal to capture his joyous musical comedy Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy, and bring it to our platform. It's an honor to exclusively stream this hilarious production after it leaves Broadway." said Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD.

BroadwayHD's Lane, Comley, and Gio Messale are the talented team of producers behind the capture. The stage production of Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy is produced by James L. Nederlander, Face Productions, Inc., Hunter Arnold, Michael Cohl, TEG Dainty, Candy Spelling, Steve Traxler, Marc David Levine, Caiola Productions, Crossroads Live, Jamie deRoy, Roy Furman, Arny Granat, Grove Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Wolf Gutterman, Van Kaplan, Larry Magid, Peter May, Carl Moellenberg, Beth W. Newburger, Albert Nocciolino, Eva Price, Iris Smith, The Shubert Organization, Howard Tenenbaum, and Barry & Fran Weissler.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theatre from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare from the Royal Shakespeare Company, and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.