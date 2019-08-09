Wake Up With BWW 8/9: SEA WALL/A LIFE Opening Night Coverage and Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Sea Wall/A Life officially opened last night, August 8! Check out all of our opening night coverage, including photos, and all of the reviews!

Bat Out of Hell also officially opened last night! Read the reviews below!

Casting has been announced for the 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar! The cast is led by Aaron LaVigne in the role of Jesus along with James Delisco Beeks as Judas, Jenna Rubaii as Jesus' devoted follower Mary and Alvin Crawford as Caiaphas.

Kristin Chenoweth's new album will feature some special guests! The album, titled For The Girls, will feature Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Work Light Productions announced casting today for the 50th Anniversary Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic musical, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Winner of the 2017 Olivier Award® for Best Musical Revival, the North American presentation of the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production will tech in Syracuse, NY. The tour will officially launch at Austin's Bass Concert Hall on October 8th through the 13th before visiting over 30 cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, Dallas and Chicago.. (more...)

2) XANADU Tour Announces Additional Casting and Dates - Boston, Baltimore, Detroit, Cincinnati, and More!

Complete casting and select tour dates have been announced for the National Tour of the Tony Award-nominated roller-skating smash hit musical XANADU, starring previously announced 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season five winner, Jinkx Monsoon (Calliope), and season seven finalist, Ginger Minj (Melpomene).. (more...)

3) Kristin Chenoweth's New Album to Feature Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire

by TV News Desk

Kristin Chenoweth has announced her new album, For The Girls, according to Billboard. The album will feature Ariana Grande,Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire to salute great female singers who have come before them. . (more...)

4) How Can You Score Tickets to HERCULES in Central Park? Public Theater Announces New Lottery

The Public Theater will soon present the Public Works' musical adaptation of HERCULES with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, and directed by Lear deBessonet, running for seven nights for free, August 31-September 8 at The Delacorte Theater. The Public has just announced how you can score tickets to the show. . (more...)

5) Industry Editor Exclusive: Closing Time on Broadway

by Cara Joy David

Of course, everyone has been freaking out about the amount of closings announced in recent months. From the acclaimed musical THE PROM to the cult show BE MORE CHILL to the big-budget musicals KING KONG, PRETTY WOMAN and THE CHER SHOW, it's a rough time to be a producer of tuners. But rather than wondering why so much is closing, my first thought was: a?oeWhy mid-August?a?? After all, Labor Day weekend (or slightly after) used to be the preferred time of slaughter. Producers would ring every last bit of summer tourism buck before shuttering. This year the shows are going out this month, August 11 and 18. That is because sales are dropping off after that point. But why? Most say it is the shifting of school start dates earlier.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kate Baldwin

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Opening Night Coverage:

Sea Wall/A Life officially opened last night, August 8! Read the reviews here!

Click here for more red carpet photos!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Check out more photos from opening night here!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Bat Out of Hell Reviews:

Bat Out of Hell also officially opened last night, August 9!

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the New York engagement for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical stars Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat.

Joining him are Christina Bennington who originated the role of Raven in London, Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco,Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell- The Musical includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

Read the reviews here!

What we're geeking out over: Josh Gad Reveals Details About FROZEN 2

Josh Gad stopped by Jimmy Kimmel LIVE on Wednesday to talk about his upcoming projects, including Angry Birds 2 and Frozen 2.

During the interview, Kimmel asks Gad if Frozen 2 is finished, and Gad tells him the movie is done and that, "I think the songs are even better in this movie."

When asked if he sings along to Frozen in the car with his kids, Gad tells Kimmel, "I've been playing Book of Mormon for my daughters. They're finally of the age."

What we're watching: Rachel Bloom Reveals Cut Song from CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND!

CW'S Crazy Ex-Girlfriend might be over, but it's the gift that keeps on giving... or at least Rachel Bloom keeps on giving. Below, watch a cut song, entitled "I'm So Happy 4 U," that the series creator just released!

Bloom writes: "This song was cut from episode 405 because Rachel looked TOO good in that tracksuit."

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





