Review Roundup: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At City Center - Read The Reviews!

Like a bat out of hell, Bat Out of Hell is taking flight at New York City Center, where the Jim Steinman musical officially opens tonight!

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the New York engagement for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical stars Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat.

Joining him are Christina Bennington who originated the role of Raven in London, Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco,Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell- The Musical includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

Let's see what the critics are saying!

Frank Scheck, The Hollywood Reporter: It would be a pleasure to report that the show was worth the wait, but this overblown, laborious exercise, which makes Wagnerian operas look subtle by comparison, proves far less interesting than its backstory.

Adam Feldman, Time Out NY: A jaw-dropping combination of horniness, corniness, portent and camp, Bat Out of Hell veers crazily in tone. Employing strategies from his experimental downtown-theater past, director Jay Scheib mostly enrobes the show in seriousness-there is a lot of projected live video, and scenes are sometimes briefly played in two locations at once-but sometimes strips it down to Rocky Horror Show-ish silliness. Like Steinman's last venture into musical theatre, the infamous 2002 flop Dance of the Vampires, the musical can't seem to decide whether it is in on itself as a joke; it reels around with its tongue out, looking for a cheek.

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: Jay Scheib, who directed the musical's London production that ran ten months during 2018, stages this incarnation as a frenetic spectacle that appears visually cramped at City Center. The company is talented, but the emotional tone they express is neither sincere nor tongue-in-cheek. It is rather a gung-ho spiritedness aimed to rocket the audience into enthusiasm.

Elysa Gardner, New York Stage Review: Already a hit in London-where despite the supposed national distaste for excess, West End audiences flock to bombastic jukebox musicals like bees to honeyed tea-the show features songs from the titular album, along with others Steinman crafted for subsequent Meat Loaf recordings (among them Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell), as well as tunes featured on Steinman's own albums and made famous by other artists, with a couple of previously unreleased songs thrown in. In an act of suitably epic hubris, Steinman also wrote the musical's book, if you can call it that, a contrived, ham-fisted account of oppressed young love that hardly justifies a running time of two hours and 40 minutes (including, mercifully, an intermission). The setting is Obsidian, a city formed after some apocalyptic event caused Manhattan to split and drift out to sea.

