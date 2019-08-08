Review Roundup: Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge Star In SEA WALL/A LIFE - See What The Critics Are Saying!

Sea Wall / A Life, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge, opens officially tonight, August 8, at the Hudson Theatre!

Written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne and directed by Carrie Cracknell, the acclaimed production comes to Broadway following its sold-out engagement at The Public Theater this past spring where it had audiences roaring to their feet.

Meet Alex, a photographer on a holiday with his family in the south of France. Meet Abe, a music producer with a baby on the way. Two men - both fathers, husbands, and sons - take us on a journey you will never forget.

Sea Wall / A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens, performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award nominated playwright Nick Payne in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

Let's see what the critics are saying!

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: As its two stars and title suggests, this is a production of dualities, and so the question of who does it better may depend on how you respond to either of these men and their stories.

Marilyn Stasio, Variety: But in the context of these monologues, a word like "delight" must be taken with caution. There's pleasure to be had at the sound of pretty prose, and it's a joy to watch two fine actors perform in flawless character. But it might take a couple of stiff drinks to get the ashen taste of death out of your mouth.

Greg Evans, Deadline: When I reviewed the production in February during its Public Theatre engagement, I was struck by the emotional impact of the performances, the writing and Carrie Cracknell's direction. All of that stands, but seeing it again, this time in the larger Broadway venue, I noticed the many moments of humor that Gyllenhaal and Sturridge pull off so efficiently. Gyllenhaal, in particular, seems to have loosened up a bit in his role, superbly providing quicksilver shifts in tone and mood. Sturridge, in the more unrelenting Sea Wall, couldn't get any better than he was Off Broadway. Assuming the show's producers invite Tony voters to this strictly limited nine-week engagement, either actor could stake an early claim on next year's trophy nominations.

Adam Feldman, Time Out NY: At one point in Sea Wall, Alex refers to the cruelest thing he ever said; in A Life, Abe mentions the kindest thing anyone ever said to him. The difference between these two moments-the mystery and pain of the first, the sheer banality of the second-is the difference between the two components of this uneven evening.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: Luke Halls provides a late projection subtly implying that Alex and Abe are stand-ins for any number of men everywhere trying to make sense of life as we live it and only having the flimsiest success in their daily groping. That finale lifts a already exceptional production to an even higher plane.

Elysa Gardner, New York Stage Review: Yet tragedy is not what defines Sea Wall, or A Life, penned by another acclaimed British playwright, Nick Payne (Constellations, If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet) and starring another film and stage star known to collaborate with him, Jake Gyllenhaal. Under the fierce, tender direction of Carrie Cracknell-also a Brit, who won praise here several years back for her London-based staging of A Doll's House at BAM-the plays attest to our essential will to live and love, despite the challenges these pursuits continually throw at us.

