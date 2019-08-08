Kristin Chenoweth's New Album to Feature Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire

Kristin Chenoweth has announced her new album, For The Girls, according to Billboard. The album will feature Ariana Grande,Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire to salute great female singers who have come before them.

Chenoweth's seventh album will be released on September 27, and features the interpretation of 12 classic songs identified with artists as Barbra Streisand ("The Way We Were"), Dinah Washington ("What a Diff'rence A Day Made"), Doris Day ("When I Fall In Love"), Patsy Cline ("Crazy"), Judy Garland ("The Man That Got Away"), Carole King ("Will You Love Me Tomorrow") and Linda Ronstadt ("Desperado").

"I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years," Chenoweth said in a statement. "I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. These songs have all stood the test of time, and most of them are songs that I grew up listening to. It was a little intimidating, because people like Judy, Barbra and Dolly are the people who made me want to be a singer in the first place. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that."

Grande will sing with Chenoweth on a remake of Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me," Hudson and McEntire join Chenoweth on "I'm A Woman," popularized by Peggy Lee, while Parton sings with Chenoweth on "I Will Always Love You."

For the Girls track listing:

"The Way We Were"

"You Don't Own Me" with Ariana Grande

"It Doesn't Matter Anymore"

"I Will Always Love You" with Dolly Parton

"What a Diff'rence a Day Makes"

"When I Fall In Love"

"Crazy"

"The Man That Got Away"

"I'm A Woman" with Jennifer Hudson & Reba McEntire

"Will You Love Me Tomorrow"

"I Wanna Be Around"

"Desperado"

Read the original article on Billboard.





