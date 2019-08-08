VIDEO: Rachel Bloom Reveals Cut Song from CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND!

Aug. 8, 2019  

CW'S Crazy Ex-Girlfirend might be over, but it's the gift that keeps on giving... or at least Rachel Bloom keeps on giving. Below, watch a cut song, entitled "I'm So Happy 4 U," that the series creator just released!

Bloom writes: "This song was cut from episode 405 because Rachel looked TOO good in that tracksuit."

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend tells the story of Rebecca Bunch, a successful, driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything - her partnership at a prestigious law firm and her upscale apartment in Manhattan - in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness in that exotic hotbed of romance and adventure: suburban West Covina, CA.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



