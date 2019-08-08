VIDEO: Josh Gad Reveals Details About FROZEN 2

Josh Gad stopped by Jimmy Kimmel LIVE on Wednesday to talk about his upcoming projects, including Angry Birds 2 and Frozen 2.

During the interview, Kimmel asks Gad if Frozen 2 is finished, and Gad tells him the movie is done and that, "I think the songs are even better in this movie."

When asked if he sings along to Frozen in the car with his kids, Gad tells Kimmel, "I've been playing Book of Mormon for my daughters. They're finally of the age."

The story of Frozen 2 seeks to answer the question: why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on November 22, 2019.





