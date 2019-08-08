How Can You Score Tickets to HERCULES in Central Park? Public Theater Announces New Lottery

The Public Theater will soon present the Public Works' musical adaptation of Hercules with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, and directed by Lear deBessonet, running for seven nights for free, August 31-September 8 at The Delacorte Theater. The Public has just announced how you can score tickets to the show.

"Due to the popularity of the Public Works program and the limited number of performances, we have changed our free ticket distribution from our usual distributions for Free Shakespeare in the Park. To make accessing tickets as equitable as possible, we will have an Advance Digital Lottery and a Daily In-Person Standby Lottery.

This means we won't have a daily free ticket distribution in Central Park, at The Public Theater, a daily digital lottery, or any borough distributions.



So, don't line up at 2am on Central Park West... enter the lotteries instead!

Starting on next Monday, August 12 at 12:00pm, the Advance Digital Lottery entry process will begin for all seven performances through our partner, TodayTix. Entries will be accepted until Wednesday, August 28 at 12:00pm.

On each performance date, a limited number of standby tickets for that night's performance may become available via an in-person standby lottery at The Delacorte."

Based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, Hercules will feature over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs and features choreography by Chase Brock, as well as additional new songs by Menken and Zippel for this Public Works production in addition to six songs from the film's beloved Academy Award-nominated score.

HERCULES will feature Equity actors Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Roger Bart (Hades), Jeff Hiller (Panic), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Ramona Keller (Thalia), Tamika Lawrence (Calliope), Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), and Rema Webb (Terpsichore); along with a special featured performance by 2019 Tony Honor Award recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices, celebrating their 25th Silver Anniversary this year.

HERCULES features scenic design by Dane Laffrey; costume design by Andrea Hood; lighting design by Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Kai Harada and Jessica Paz; wigs, hair, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan; puppet design by James Ortiz; music supervision and arrangements by Michael Kosarin; orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert; dance arrangements by Mark Hummel; and synthesizer programming by Randy Cohen. Herculesis presented by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

PUBLIC WORKS is a national and international initiative of The Public Theater that seeks to engage the people of New York by making them creators and not just spectators. Led by Founder Lear deBessonet and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, Public Works deliberately blurs the line between professional artists and community members, creating theater that is not only for the people, but by and of the people as well. Working with community partners in all five boroughs, Public Works invites community members to take classes, attend performances, and join in the creation of ambitious works of participatory theater.





