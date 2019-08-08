XANADU Tour Announces Additional Casting and Dates - Boston, Baltimore, Detroit, Cincinnati, and More!

Complete casting and select tour dates have been announced for the National Tour of the Tony Award-nominated roller-skating smash hit musical Xanadu, starring previously announced "RuPaul's Drag Race" season five winner, Jinkx Monsoon (Calliope), and season seven finalist, Ginger Minj (Melpomene).

The cast will consist of Rachelle Rose Clark (Kira), Naysh Fox (Sonny), James May (Danny/Zeus), Larry Luck (Swing) and Alyson Snyder (Swing, Dance Captain).

The music of this production will be helmed by Music Supervisor, Todd Olson. The onstage band, who also play minor roles, will consist of Lena Gabrielle (Music Director/Keys), Alex "Goldie" Golden (Associate Music Director/Keys), Deuce Bennett (Guitar), and Nicole Marcus (Drums). The production will be designed by Jeremy Doucette (Scenic Designer), Estefania Zambrano (Costume Designer), Mike Megliola (Lighting Designer), Duncan Robert Edwards (Sound Designer) and Jenna Snyder (Props Designer). As previously announced, this production will be directed by Alan Souza and choreographed by Maxx Reed.

Fall 2019 Tour Dates:

York, PA

Pullo Center

09/27/2019

Baltimore, MD

Hippodrome

09/29/2019

Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theatre

10/03/2019

Boston, MA

The Wilbur

10/06/2019

Rochester, NY

Kodak Center

10/08/2019

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/11/2019

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre

10/13/2019

Charleston, SC

Charleston Music Hall

10/15/2019

Detroit, MI

The Fillmore

10/20/2019

Uniontown, PA

State Theatre

10/26/2019

Syracuse, NY

Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

10/27/2019

Buffalo, NY

Shea's 710 Theatre

11/05/2019 - 11/10/2019



Other 2019 cities to be announced - please visit www.XanaduTheTour.com for updates. 2020 dates will be announced at a later time.

There will be a limited number of VIP Experience Tickets sold for select performances of Xanadu. Each VIP Experience ticket will include a premium ticket to the show in the best seats in the theater, as well as a post-show photo-op with at least one of the drag queens.

XANADU, the hilarious roller-skating musical adventure, returns in a national tour with some fierce new twists! Xanadu follows the beautiful Greek muse Kira, as she journeys from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, circa 1980, on a quest to inspire scrappy artist-on-the-rise Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first ROLLER DISCO! But when Kira stumbles into forbidden love with Sonny, a mere mortal, her salty sisters (RuPaul's Drag Race stars Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon) take matters into their own hands.

Based on the 1980 cult film starring Olivia Newton-John, the Tony Award-nominated musical features a book by Douglas Carter Beane and an original hit score by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne (Electric Light Orchestra) and John Farrar. Xanadu is a crowd-pleasing, feel-good bop of a Technicolor musical that has audiences jumping out of their seats in tongue-popping bliss!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You